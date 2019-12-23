https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Monster-Energy-Cup-Fastest-Laps-14927990.php
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Fastest Laps
Through Dec. 22
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kyle Busch
|1
|11.9
|1066
|2.
|Martin Truex Jr
|2
|10.4
|930
|3.
|Kevin Harvick
|3
|9.2
|822
|4.
|Denny Hamlin
|4
|6.4
|576
|5.
|Chase Elliott
|10
|5.5
|495
|6.
|Brad Keselowski
|8
|5.4
|483
|7.
|Kyle Larson
|6
|5.3
|475
|8.
|Joey Logano
|5
|5.2
|468
|9.
|Ryan Blaney
|7
|4.5
|407
|10.
|Kurt Busch
|13
|3.2
|290
