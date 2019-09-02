https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Monster-Energy-Cup-Average-Running-Position-14407363.php
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Average Running Position
Through Sept. 1
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Kyle Busch
|25
|8.258
|2.
|Joey Logano
|25
|9.859
|3.
|Kevin Harvick
|25
|10.242
|4.
|Martin Truex Jr
|25
|10.248
|5.
|Brad Keselowski
|25
|10.860
|6.
|Denny Hamlin
|25
|10.943
|7.
|Chase Elliott
|25
|11.569
|8.
|Ryan Blaney
|25
|11.650
|9.
|Kurt Busch
|25
|11.689
|10.
|William Byron
|25
|13.366
