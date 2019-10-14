NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Schedule-Winners
Feb. 15 — NextEra Energy 250 (Austin Hill)
Feb. 23 — Ultimate Tailgating 200 (Kyle Busch)
March 1 — Strat 200 (Kyle Busch)
March 23 — TrüNorth Global 250 (Kyle Busch)
March 29 — Vankor 350 (Kyle Busch)
May 3 — JEGS 200 (Johnny Sauter)
May 10 — Digital Ally 250 (Ross Chastain)
May 17 — North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (Kyle Busch)
June 7 — SpeedyCash.com 400 (Greg Biffle)
June 16 — M&M’S 200 presented by Casey’s General Store (Brett Moffitt)
June 22 — CarShield 200 presented by CK Power (Ross Chastain)
June 28 — Camping World 225 (Brett Moffitt)
July 11 — Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 (Tyler Ankrum)
July 27 — Gander RV 150 (Ross Chastain)
Aug. 3 — Eldora Dirt Derby (Stewart Friesen)
Aug. 10 — Corrigan Oil 200 (Austin Hill)
Aug. 15 — UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (Brett Moffitt)
Aug. 25 — Chevrolet Silverado 250 (Brett Moffitt)
Sept. 13 — World of Westgate 200 (Austin Hill)
Oct. 12 — Sugarlands Shine 250 (Spencer Boyd)
Oct. 26 — NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, Martinsville, Va.
Nov. 8 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.
Nov. 15 — Ford Ecoboost 200, Homestead, Fla.