https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Laps-Led-Percentage-14425380.php
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Laps Led Percentage
Through Sept. 8
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Kyle Busch
|72.3
|575
|2
|Chase Briscoe
|62.0
|93
|3
|Ross Chastain
|15.1
|392
|4
|Brett Moffitt
|13.4
|350
|5
|Grant Enfinger
|11.3
|293
|6
|Christian Eckes
|10.8
|58
|7
|Greg Biffle
|10.8
|18
|8
|Chandler Smith
|9.8
|55
|9
|Stewart Friesen
|8.0
|204
|10
|Sheldon Creed
|5.5
|142
|11
|Austin Hill
|5.3
|122
|12
|David Gilliland
|4.6
|16
|13
|Ben Rhodes
|3.9
|96
|14
|Johnny Sauter
|3.3
|76
|15
|Brandon Jones
|3.1
|18
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|2.7
|52
|17
|Todd Gilliland
|2.1
|53
|18
|Matt Crafton
|1.3
|34
|19
|Camden Murphy
|0.9
|2
|20
|T.J. Bell
|0.8
|1
|21
|Kyle Benjamin
|0.8
|3
|22
|Stefan Parsons
|0.5
|1
|23
|Harrison Burton
|0.5
|12
|24
|Angela Ruch
|0.3
|2
|25
|Anthony Alfredo
|0.3
|3
|26
|Dylan Lupton
|0.2
|1
|27
|Joe Nemechek
|0.1
|1
|28
|Josh Reaume
|0.1
|1
|29
|Tyler Dippel
|0.1
|2
|30
|Spencer Boyd
|0.0
|1
View Comments