NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Laps Led Leaders
|Through May 17
1. Kyle Busch, 575
2. Stewart Friesen, 126
3. Brett Moffitt, 125
4. Sheldon Creed, 90
5. Johnny Sauter, 72
6. Ross Chastain, 66
6. Grant Enfinger, 66
8. Ben Rhodes, 52
9. Austin Hill, 46
10. David Gilliland, 23
11. Matt Crafton, 19
12. Harrison Burton, 2
12. Tyler Dippel, 2
12. Angela Ruch, 2
15. Christian Eckes, 1
15. Todd Gilliland, 1
15. Joe Nemechek, 1
15. Stefan Parsons, 1
15. Josh Reaume, 1
