NASCAR-Gander Outdoors Truck Fastest Laps
Through Jan. 5
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Brett Moffitt
|3
|14.30
|363
|2.
|Kyle Busch
|96
|41.60
|259
|3.
|Stewart Friesen
|4
|9.60
|244
|4.
|Ross Chastain
|2
|9.30
|236
|5.
|Grant Enfinger
|7
|6.10
|155
|6.
|Austin Hill
|5
|5.20
|132
|7.
|Johnny Sauter
|6
|5.20
|125
|8.
|Ben Rhodes
|9
|4.40
|112
|9.
|Matt Crafton
|1
|4.30
|110
|10.
|Sheldon Creed
|10
|4.20
|107
