NASCAR-Gander Outdoors Truck Fastest Laps
Through Sept. 15
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Brett Moffitt
|1
|14.50
|306
|2.
|Kyle Busch
|87
|41.60
|259
|3.
|Ross Chastain
|3
|10.20
|216
|4.
|Stewart Friesen
|4
|9.40
|198
|5.
|Grant Enfinger
|8
|7.00
|149
|6.
|Johnny Sauter
|7
|6.00
|119
|7.
|Sheldon Creed
|11
|4.40
|93
|8.
|Ben Rhodes
|9
|4.20
|88
|9.
|Austin Hill
|2
|4.00
|84
|10.
|Matt Crafton
|5
|3.20
|68
