FG FT Reb
E. MICHIGAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Toure 33 6-10 2-2 4-11 1 3 14
Dillard 27 2-4 1-3 1-2 3 5 5
Morgan 27 5-7 4-7 2-5 0 0 16
Binelli 24 4-15 3-3 0-5 1 3 13
Montero 23 6-11 2-2 1-1 1 4 15
Barnes 22 1-2 0-0 0-3 1 0 2
Groce 21 1-8 0-0 0-5 3 2 3
Spottsville 14 0-1 0-0 0-0 3 5 0
King 7 0-1 0-0 0-2 1 0 0
C.James 2 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-61 12-17 8-34 14 22 68

Percentages: FG .410, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Morgan 2-3, Binelli 2-9, Groce 1-5, Montero 1-5, Dillard 0-1, C.James 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Toure 3, King).

Turnovers: 12 (Groce 4, Dillard 3, Toure 3, Barnes, Morgan).

Steals: 8 (Morgan 3, Binelli 2, Groce 2, Montero).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
N. ILLINOIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
German 37 5-12 4-4 0-7 2 2 17
Hankerson 32 2-4 4-6 0-3 6 4 9
McCarty 30 5-9 4-6 4-7 3 4 14
Beane 21 2-4 1-3 1-3 4 2 7
L.James 21 2-6 0-0 1-7 1 2 4
Scott 15 3-7 0-0 1-4 0 1 6
Cochran 14 2-3 1-2 0-3 0 3 5
Henry-Hayes 13 1-5 4-4 1-3 1 0 7
Daow 12 1-3 0-0 1-1 1 1 2
Mateen 5 0-3 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-56 18-25 10-40 18 19 71

Percentages: FG .411, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (German 3-7, Beane 2-3, Hankerson 1-2, Henry-Hayes 1-3, Daow 0-1, Mateen 0-1, Scott 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (McCarty 4, Hankerson 3, German 2, Beane, Cochran, Daow, L.James).

Steals: 8 (Hankerson 2, L.James 2, Beane, Daow, German, McCarty).

Technical Fouls: None.

E. Michigan 24 44 68
N. Illinois 32 39 71

A_1,074 (10,000).