N. DAKOTA ST. 83, ORAL ROBERTS 76
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORAL ROBERTS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Obanor
|35
|6-12
|7-9
|5-8
|1
|1
|20
|Abmas
|26
|5-9
|4-4
|0-5
|1
|4
|17
|Burns
|39
|11-21
|3-4
|1-1
|2
|3
|26
|Fuqua
|36
|0-4
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|5
|1
|Lufile
|19
|0-3
|3-4
|1-3
|0
|1
|3
|Kearns
|17
|0-2
|6-6
|0-1
|1
|2
|6
|Lacis
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Lazenby
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Saunders
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Jones
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-55
|24-29
|7-24
|7
|20
|76
Percentages: FG .418, FT .828.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Abmas 3-4, Burns 1-1, Lacis 1-3, Obanor 1-3, Fuqua 0-1, Lazenby 0-1, Kearns 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Obanor).
Turnovers: 7 (Abmas 2, Burns, Fuqua, Kearns, Lufile, Obanor).
Steals: 8 (Fuqua 3, Abmas, Kearns, Lazenby, Lufile, Obanor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. DAKOTA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kreuser
|28
|6-11
|2-2
|2-7
|0
|3
|14
|Eady
|21
|1-3
|1-2
|1-5
|3
|2
|3
|Samuelson
|30
|2-7
|4-4
|0-5
|1
|3
|10
|Shahid
|35
|8-14
|9-9
|0-3
|2
|2
|31
|Ward
|37
|5-9
|2-4
|1-6
|6
|2
|12
|Griesel
|25
|5-5
|3-4
|3-6
|1
|3
|13
|Hunter
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Witz
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Quayle
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-51
|21-25
|7-32
|13
|20
|83
Percentages: FG .529, FT .840.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Shahid 6-10, Samuelson 2-7, Eady 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Ward 0-1, Kreuser 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Kreuser 2, Hunter, Ward).
Turnovers: 14 (Samuelson 3, Shahid 3, Ward 3, Eady 2, Griesel, Hunter, Kreuser).
Steals: 3 (Hunter 2, Samuelson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oral Roberts
|35
|41
|—
|76
|N. Dakota St.
|47
|36
|—
|83
A_3,715 (5,700).
