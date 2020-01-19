FG FT Reb
MISSOURI (5-14) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Schuchts 33 2-5 1-1 1-9 2 0 6
Blackwell 34 7-10 3-3 2-8 4 2 20
Chavis 30 4-8 0-0 0-5 3 2 11
Roundtree 25 1-2 4-5 0-1 3 2 6
Smith 30 3-8 2-4 4-10 1 0 8
Frank 15 3-8 0-0 0-1 1 1 7
Brown 5 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Green 17 3-4 5-6 0-1 1 1 11
Troup 11 0-3 0-0 0-0 2 0 0
Totals 200 24-49 15-19 9-38 17 8 71

Percentages: FG 48.980, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Blackwell 3-5, Chavis 3-5, Schuchts 1-4, Frank 1-4, Roundtree 0-1, Smith 0-1, Troup 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Schuchts 1, Smith 1, Brown 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Blackwell 4, Schuchts 2, Smith 2, Roundtree 1, Frank 1, Green 1, Troup 1)

Steals: 5 (Blackwell 2, Chavis 1, Smith 1, Green 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MISSISSIPPI (7-11) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Banks 23 1-2 0-0 1-6 0 3 2
Alexander 35 5-14 3-5 0-1 8 3 16
Cage 23 8-18 0-0 0-2 3 2 19
Parker 32 1-2 0-0 1-5 1 2 2
Reid 27 3-9 2-2 1-2 2 5 8
Kitchens 17 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Lewis 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Rankin 17 1-3 0-0 2-3 0 2 2
Smith 18 3-9 0-0 1-3 1 2 8
Totals 200 22-59 5-7 9-26 16 20 57

Percentages: FG 37.288, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Alexander 3-8, Cage 3-7, Smith 2-4, Reid 0-1, Lewis 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Parker 2)

Turnovers: 11 (Alexander 3, Banks 2, Cage 1, Parker 1, Reid 1, Smith 1)

Steals: 7 (Reid 2, Banks 1, Alexander 1, Cage 1, Parker 1, Lewis 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Missouri 22 11 14 24 71
Mississippi 6 20 16 15 57

A_1,287

Officials_Dee Kantner, Billy Smith, Jody Cantrell