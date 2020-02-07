Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MINNESOTA (15-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bello 28 2-7 0-0 3-12 2 5 4
Bello 19 1-5 2-2 2-6 0 5 4
Hubbard 35 2-9 1-2 1-3 0 0 7
Powell 40 7-17 7-8 0-5 5 1 24
Scalia 32 6-15 1-2 1-4 1 1 16
Tomancova 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Sconiers 14 1-4 1-1 1-2 0 2 3
Adashchyk 25 4-6 5-6 4-6 0 3 15
0 0-0 0-0 3-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-63 17-21 15-43 8 20 73

Percentages: FG 36.508, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Powell 3-8, Scalia 3-7, Hubbard 2-7, Adashchyk 2-3, Bello 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bello 2, Sconiers 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Powell 6, Bello 4, Hubbard 2, Scalia 2, Sconiers 1, Adashchyk 1, 1)

Steals: 5 (Powell 2, Scalia 2, Hubbard 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
WISCONSIN (11-12) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Laszewski 30 7-13 11-15 3-7 0 3 25
Lewis 32 4-11 7-9 2-5 2 1 15
Beverley 30 3-11 0-0 0-1 3 2 7
Hilliard 26 2-4 0-0 1-2 0 1 4
Van Leeuwen 20 1-6 0-0 0-4 2 2 2
Fredrickson 9 1-2 0-0 1-6 0 3 2
Stapleton 3 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Stauffacher 7 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Bragg 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Gilreath 17 3-6 0-0 0-0 0 1 9
Luehring 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Pospisilova 19 0-4 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
0 0-0 0-0 2-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-58 18-24 10-33 10 18 64

Percentages: FG 36.207, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Gilreath 3-5, Beverley 1-5, Van Leeuwen 0-2, Pospisilova 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Lewis 3, Laszewski 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Lewis 3, Van Leeuwen 3, Beverley 1, Hilliard 1, Fredrickson 1, Stapleton 1, Stauffacher 1, Gilreath 1)

Steals: 9 (Laszewski 2, Beverley 2, Pospisilova 2, Lewis 1, Hilliard 1, Gilreath 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 ( 1)

Minnesota 18 25 16 14 73
Wisconsin 9 10 25 20 64

A_3,581

Officials_Julie Krommenhoek, Mark Resch, Tim Daley