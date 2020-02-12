https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Minnesota-4-Vegas-0-15049168.php
Minnesota 4, Vegas 0
|Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|0
|—
|4
First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 7 (Greenway, Dumba), 5:30 (pp). 2, Minnesota, Spurgeon 7 (Fiala, Suter), 12:44 (pp).
Second Period_3, Minnesota, Fiala 14 (Brodin, Parise), 9:11. 4, Minnesota, Parise 21 (Staal, Fiala), 15:47 (pp).
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 8-14-4_26. Minnesota 8-12-5_25.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 4; Minnesota 3 of 5.
Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 21-14-5 (20 shots-16 saves), Vegas, Subban 7-7-3 (5-5). Minnesota, Stalock 14-8-3 (26-26).
A_17,112 (18,064). T_2:28.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, James Tobias.
