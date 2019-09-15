Milwaukee-St. Louis Runs

Cardinals third. Harrison Bader homers to center field. Michael Wacha strikes out swinging. Dexter Fowler strikes out swinging. Kolten Wong lines out to shallow infield, Mike Moustakas to Eric Thames.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 1, Brewers 0.

Brewers seventh. Eric Thames singles to right field. Lorenzo Cain pops out to shallow left field to Paul DeJong. Cory Spangenberg homers to center field. Eric Thames scores. Hernan Perez singles to center field. Keston Hiura pinch-hitting for Brent Suter. Keston Hiura singles to center field. Hernan Perez to second. Trent Grisham pops out to Paul Goldschmidt. Yasmani Grandal called out on strikes.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 2, Cardinals 1.

Cardinals seventh. Marcell Ozuna walks. Paul DeJong homers to left field. Marcell Ozuna scores. Yadier Molina flies out to deep center field to Lorenzo Cain. Tommy Edman flies out to left field to Ryan Braun. Harrison Bader homers to center field. Jose Martinez pinch-hitting for Giovanny Gallegos. Jose Martinez singles to center field. Dexter Fowler reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Randy Arozarena out at second.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 4, Brewers 2.

Brewers eighth. Mike Moustakas reaches on error to right center field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Harrison Bader. Ryan Braun grounds out to third base, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt. Eric Thames strikes out swinging. Lorenzo Cain singles to left field. Mike Moustakas scores. David Freitas pinch-hitting for Cory Spangenberg. David Freitas lines out to deep right field to Dexter Fowler.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Cardinals 4, Brewers 3.

Brewers ninth. Ben Gamel pinch-hitting for Hernan Perez. Ben Gamel walks. Travis Shaw pinch-hitting for Matt Albers. Travis Shaw walks. Ben Gamel to second. Trent Grisham called out on strikes. Yasmani Grandal walks. Travis Shaw to second. Ben Gamel to third. Mike Moustakas flies out to left center field to Harrison Bader. Ryan Braun homers to center field. Yasmani Grandal scores. Travis Shaw scores. Ben Gamel scores. Eric Thames hit by pitch. Lorenzo Cain singles to right center field. Eric Thames to third. Orlando Arcia strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 7, Cardinals 4.

Cardinals ninth. Paul DeJong grounds out to first base to Eric Thames. Yadier Molina walks. Tommy Edman homers to right field. Yadier Molina scores. Harrison Bader strikes out swinging. Tyler O'Neill pinch-hitting for Junior Fernandez. Tyler O'Neill strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 7, Cardinals 6.