AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
G.Antetokounmpo 54 30.9 597-1077 .554 80-253 342-547 .625 1616 29.9
Middleton 51 29.9 393-773 .508 124-283 166-183 .907 1076 21.1
Bledsoe 52 27.2 294-616 .477 67-191 148-179 .827 803 15.4
B.Lopez 57 26.5 223-530 .421 77-267 92-111 .829 615 10.8
Hill 50 21.2 172-322 .534 73-148 67-80 .838 484 9.7
DiVincenzo 55 22.9 186-412 .451 67-200 52-67 .776 491 8.9
Matthews 57 24.6 147-363 .405 95-253 44-58 .759 433 7.6
Ilyasova 53 16.0 136-286 .476 46-121 61-73 .836 379 7.2
Korver 47 16.6 99-237 .418 77-189 26-31 .839 301 6.4
R.Lopez 56 14.2 128-254 .504 29-88 23-43 .535 308 5.5
Connaughton 56 18.2 109-236 .462 42-125 19-27 .704 279 5.0
Brown 42 14.6 72-195 .369 33-102 26-33 .788 203 4.8
Williams 7 17.4 11-26 .423 6-19 2-2 1.000 30 4.3
Bender 7 13.0 10-21 .476 4-9 2-3 .667 26 3.7
Wilson 29 8.8 36-90 .400 12-48 6-9 .667 90 3.1
T.Antetokounmpo 16 4.4 16-29 .552 0-4 4-9 .444 36 2.3
Mason 4 4.5 1-7 .143 1-4 2-4 .500 5 1.3
TEAM 60 240.8 2630-5474 .480 833-2304 1082-1459 .742 7175 119.6
OPPONENTS 60 240.8 2313-5644 .410 826-2329 959-1229 .780 6411 106.9

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
G.Antetokounmpo 126 619 745 13.8 314 5.8 166 0 56 200 57
Middleton 39 280 319 6.3 215 4.2 113 0 49 103 7
Bledsoe 40 207 247 4.8 281 5.4 110 0 47 127 25
B.Lopez 38 216 254 4.5 91 1.6 132 0 40 57 144
Hill 43 107 150 3.0 147 2.9 73 0 41 48 4
DiVincenzo 57 210 267 4.9 122 2.2 88 0 75 68 15
Matthews 19 126 145 2.5 86 1.5 82 0 33 39 9
Ilyasova 57 203 260 4.9 45 .8 84 0 22 31 14
Korver 12 85 97 2.1 55 1.2 61 0 20 39 11
R.Lopez 48 86 134 2.4 37 .7 71 0 9 49 40
Connaughton 49 187 236 4.2 90 1.6 52 0 16 41 28
Brown 26 130 156 3.7 41 1.0 45 0 21 34 6
Williams 4 22 26 3.7 8 1.1 12 0 9 2 2
Bender 0 20 20 2.9 9 1.3 16 0 0 5 5
Wilson 9 50 59 2.0 20 .7 22 0 2 14 5
T.Antetokounmpo 7 5 12 .8 6 .4 10 0 4 6 1
Mason 1 1 2 .5 5 1.3 2 0 1 1 0
TEAM 575 2554 3129 52.2 1572 26.2 1139 0 445 889 373
OPPONENTS 576 2163 2739 45.6 1420 23.7 1279 1 437 858 275