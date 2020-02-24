https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Milwaukee-Bucks-Stax-15079589.php
Milwaukee Bucks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|50
|30.9
|554-1003
|.552
|75-241
|319-519
|.615
|1502
|30.0
|Middleton
|49
|29.7
|371-731
|.508
|120-271
|152-168
|.905
|1014
|20.7
|Bledsoe
|48
|27.1
|278-577
|.482
|60-175
|136-164
|.829
|752
|15.7
|B.Lopez
|54
|26.7
|212-495
|.428
|74-252
|81-97
|.835
|579
|10.7
|Hill
|46
|21.1
|156-290
|.538
|67-132
|57-69
|.826
|436
|9.5
|DiVincenzo
|51
|22.8
|177-389
|.455
|64-187
|47-61
|.770
|465
|9.1
|Matthews
|53
|24.6
|134-329
|.407
|85-228
|41-53
|.774
|394
|7.4
|Ilyasova
|51
|16.1
|133-282
|.472
|44-118
|61-73
|.836
|371
|7.3
|Korver
|47
|16.6
|99-237
|.418
|77-189
|26-31
|.839
|301
|6.4
|R.Lopez
|52
|13.8
|117-233
|.502
|23-79
|23-43
|.535
|280
|5.4
|Brown
|39
|14.5
|70-185
|.378
|31-95
|26-33
|.788
|197
|5.1
|Connaughton
|52
|18.2
|100-221
|.452
|36-113
|18-25
|.720
|254
|4.9
|Williams
|3
|16.0
|5-10
|.500
|2-7
|2-2
|1.000
|14
|4.7
|Bender
|7
|13.0
|10-21
|.476
|4-9
|2-3
|.667
|26
|3.7
|Wilson
|28
|8.7
|34-84
|.405
|11-46
|5-7
|.714
|84
|3.0
|T.Antetokounmpo
|15
|4.1
|13-23
|.565
|0-3
|4-9
|.444
|30
|2.0
|Mason
|4
|4.5
|1-7
|.143
|1-4
|2-4
|.500
|5
|1.3
|TEAM
|56
|240.4
|2464-5117
|.482
|774-2149
|1002-1361
|.736
|6704
|119.7
|OPPONENTS
|56
|240.4
|2167-5269
|.411
|779-2172
|896-1145
|.783
|6009
|107.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|120
|559
|679
|13.6
|292
|5.8
|155
|0
|55
|182
|53
|Middleton
|39
|267
|306
|6.2
|207
|4.2
|106
|0
|46
|99
|7
|Bledsoe
|35
|192
|227
|4.7
|260
|5.4
|102
|0
|45
|115
|23
|B.Lopez
|34
|208
|242
|4.5
|91
|1.7
|124
|0
|37
|53
|135
|Hill
|41
|96
|137
|3.0
|136
|3.0
|66
|0
|35
|42
|4
|DiVincenzo
|50
|187
|237
|4.6
|109
|2.1
|82
|0
|73
|61
|15
|Matthews
|12
|118
|130
|2.5
|78
|1.5
|79
|0
|30
|36
|9
|Ilyasova
|56
|198
|254
|5.0
|45
|.9
|79
|0
|22
|29
|14
|Korver
|12
|85
|97
|2.1
|55
|1.2
|61
|0
|20
|39
|11
|R.Lopez
|47
|83
|130
|2.5
|35
|.7
|62
|0
|8
|43
|35
|Brown
|26
|121
|147
|3.8
|37
|.9
|41
|0
|21
|32
|6
|Connaughton
|46
|179
|225
|4.3
|83
|1.6
|49
|0
|15
|40
|28
|Williams
|2
|7
|9
|3.0
|3
|1.0
|5
|0
|4
|1
|1
|Bender
|0
|20
|20
|2.9
|9
|1.3
|16
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Wilson
|7
|48
|55
|2.0
|18
|.6
|22
|0
|1
|14
|5
|T.Antetokounmpo
|6
|1
|7
|.5
|6
|.4
|9
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Mason
|1
|1
|2
|.5
|5
|1.3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|534
|2370
|2904
|51.9
|1469
|26.2
|1060
|0
|415
|820
|352
|OPPONENTS
|544
|2028
|2572
|45.9
|1336
|23.9
|1193
|1
|410
|800
|259
