Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
G.Antetokounmpo 46 30.7 510-921 .554 72-226 292-480 .608 1384 30.1
Middleton 43 29.2 319-628 .508 101-229 136-151 .901 875 20.3
Bledsoe 42 26.7 238-495 .481 52-150 118-143 .825 646 15.4
B.Lopez 48 26.6 183-436 .420 64-227 63-73 .863 493 10.3
Hill 44 21.1 153-283 .541 67-131 55-67 .821 428 9.7
DiVincenzo 45 22.6 156-343 .455 55-164 43-56 .768 410 9.1
Ilyasova 46 16.2 124-257 .482 42-111 56-68 .824 346 7.5
Matthews 47 24.2 118-288 .410 73-197 39-51 .765 348 7.4
Korver 44 16.8 93-217 .429 74-174 26-31 .839 286 6.5
R.Lopez 46 14.0 104-202 .515 18-65 22-41 .537 248 5.4
Brown 35 14.6 61-164 .372 27-84 23-30 .767 172 4.9
Connaughton 46 18.0 88-195 .451 31-101 18-25 .720 225 4.9
Bender 7 13.0 10-21 .476 4-9 2-3 .667 26 3.7
Wilson 26 9.0 32-79 .405 11-45 5-7 .714 80 3.1
T.Antetokounmpo 15 4.1 13-23 .565 0-3 4-9 .444 30 2.0
Mason 4 4.5 1-7 .143 1-4 2-4 .500 5 1.3
Reynolds 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 50 240.5 2203-4559 .483 692-1920 904-1239 .730 6002 120.0
OPPONENTS 50 240.5 1931-4702 .411 701-1942 817-1041 .785 5380 107.6

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
G.Antetokounmpo 111 497 608 13.2 265 5.8 144 0 51 168 49
Middleton 34 219 253 5.9 180 4.2 95 0 41 85 7
Bledsoe 32 161 193 4.6 220 5.2 90 0 38 94 21
B.Lopez 30 189 219 4.6 77 1.6 108 0 34 44 125
Hill 40 93 133 3.0 132 3.0 63 0 32 42 4
DiVincenzo 44 164 208 4.6 105 2.3 78 0 69 55 12
Ilyasova 52 184 236 5.1 43 .9 71 0 19 27 13
Matthews 10 102 112 2.4 68 1.4 70 0 29 32 7
Korver 10 75 85 1.9 54 1.2 54 0 20 38 10
R.Lopez 43 80 123 2.7 31 .7 56 0 7 40 32
Brown 23 110 133 3.8 33 .9 37 0 19 29 4
Connaughton 38 163 201 4.4 75 1.6 46 0 15 36 25
Bender 0 20 20 2.9 9 1.3 16 0 0 5 5
Wilson 6 46 52 2.0 18 .7 22 0 1 12 4
T.Antetokounmpo 6 1 7 .5 6 .4 9 0 2 5 1
Mason 1 1 2 .5 5 1.3 2 0 1 1 0
Reynolds 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 480 2105 2585 51.7 1321 26.4 961 0 378 734 319
OPPONENTS 487 1807 2294 45.9 1191 23.8 1081 1 364 717 232