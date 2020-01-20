https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Milwaukee-Bucks-Stax-14989325.php
Milwaukee Bucks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|41
|30.6
|452-817
|.553
|68-209
|259-423
|.612
|1231
|30.0
|Middleton
|37
|28.4
|263-533
|.493
|80-193
|111-125
|.888
|717
|19.4
|Bledsoe
|36
|26.0
|199-416
|.478
|46-130
|98-117
|.838
|542
|15.1
|B.Lopez
|42
|26.3
|154-371
|.415
|59-197
|61-70
|.871
|428
|10.2
|Hill
|41
|21.1
|144-264
|.545
|65-122
|51-63
|.810
|404
|9.9
|DiVincenzo
|40
|22.8
|136-302
|.450
|49-145
|38-46
|.826
|359
|9.0
|Ilyasova
|40
|16.6
|115-230
|.500
|37-100
|51-62
|.823
|318
|8.0
|Matthews
|41
|24.2
|101-253
|.399
|62-172
|32-41
|.780
|296
|7.2
|Korver
|38
|16.6
|77-185
|.416
|63-148
|22-26
|.846
|239
|6.3
|R.Lopez
|42
|14.3
|98-192
|.510
|17-63
|20-39
|.513
|233
|5.5
|Brown
|31
|15.3
|57-150
|.380
|26-77
|23-30
|.767
|163
|5.3
|Connaughton
|41
|17.7
|77-175
|.440
|26-91
|18-25
|.720
|198
|4.8
|Bender
|5
|14.2
|8-18
|.444
|4-9
|1-1
|1.000
|21
|4.2
|Wilson
|25
|9.3
|32-78
|.410
|11-45
|5-7
|.714
|80
|3.2
|T.Antetokounmpo
|13
|4.2
|11-20
|.550
|0-2
|4-8
|.500
|26
|2.0
|Mason
|4
|4.5
|1-7
|.143
|1-4
|2-4
|.500
|5
|1.3
|Reynolds
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|44
|240.6
|1925-4011
|.480
|614-1707
|796-1087
|.732
|5260
|119.5
|OPPONENTS
|44
|240.6
|1694-4127
|.410
|617-1705
|700-903
|.775
|4705
|106.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|95
|431
|526
|12.8
|225
|5.5
|129
|0
|47
|143
|43
|Middleton
|30
|180
|210
|5.7
|141
|3.8
|81
|0
|38
|73
|6
|Bledsoe
|26
|139
|165
|4.6
|185
|5.1
|79
|0
|32
|80
|19
|B.Lopez
|27
|174
|201
|4.8
|65
|1.5
|93
|0
|30
|38
|107
|Hill
|39
|90
|129
|3.1
|125
|3.0
|57
|0
|29
|35
|4
|DiVincenzo
|35
|145
|180
|4.5
|91
|2.3
|64
|0
|62
|47
|11
|Ilyasova
|48
|165
|213
|5.3
|39
|1.0
|60
|0
|16
|22
|13
|Matthews
|9
|92
|101
|2.5
|58
|1.4
|60
|0
|27
|26
|6
|Korver
|9
|61
|70
|1.8
|45
|1.2
|46
|0
|17
|31
|7
|R.Lopez
|40
|75
|115
|2.7
|28
|.7
|53
|0
|6
|37
|29
|Brown
|21
|102
|123
|4.0
|31
|1.0
|35
|0
|19
|29
|4
|Connaughton
|31
|139
|170
|4.1
|69
|1.7
|40
|0
|12
|34
|22
|Bender
|0
|15
|15
|3.0
|6
|1.2
|12
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Wilson
|6
|46
|52
|2.1
|18
|.7
|22
|0
|1
|12
|4
|T.Antetokounmpo
|6
|1
|7
|.5
|6
|.5
|7
|0
|1
|5
|1
|Mason
|1
|1
|2
|.5
|5
|1.3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Reynolds
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|423
|1856
|2279
|51.8
|1137
|25.8
|840
|0
|338
|633
|279
|OPPONENTS
|431
|1602
|2033
|46.2
|1046
|23.8
|951
|1
|315
|636
|202
