https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Milwaukee-Bucks-Stax-14932246.php
Milwaukee Bucks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|31
|31.1
|352-635
|.554
|52-159
|191-320
|.597
|947
|30.5
|Middleton
|25
|27.9
|172-350
|.491
|54-131
|64-72
|.889
|462
|18.5
|Bledsoe
|26
|26.7
|147-308
|.477
|32-93
|65-80
|.813
|391
|15.0
|Hill
|30
|21.6
|110-198
|.556
|50-94
|43-50
|.860
|313
|10.4
|B.Lopez
|30
|26.5
|102-258
|.395
|46-146
|52-57
|.912
|302
|10.1
|DiVincenzo
|29
|22.1
|92-211
|.436
|34-101
|25-32
|.781
|243
|8.4
|Matthews
|31
|24.2
|85-196
|.434
|52-134
|30-36
|.833
|252
|8.1
|Ilyasova
|29
|16.4
|81-163
|.497
|24-71
|36-46
|.783
|222
|7.7
|Korver
|27
|16.3
|54-139
|.388
|43-112
|14-17
|.824
|165
|6.1
|Brown
|23
|17.0
|45-115
|.391
|21-59
|18-25
|.720
|129
|5.6
|R.Lopez
|32
|13.8
|66-136
|.485
|15-52
|15-24
|.625
|162
|5.1
|Bender
|3
|9.7
|6-8
|.750
|2-4
|1-1
|1.000
|15
|5.0
|Connaughton
|30
|17.1
|56-123
|.455
|20-64
|15-21
|.714
|147
|4.9
|Wilson
|16
|11.4
|31-64
|.484
|11-38
|2-3
|.667
|75
|4.7
|T.Antetokounmpo
|6
|5.3
|7-12
|.583
|0-0
|4-8
|.500
|18
|3.0
|Mason
|4
|4.5
|1-7
|.143
|1-4
|2-4
|.500
|5
|1.3
|Reynolds
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|32
|240.8
|1407-2923
|.481
|457-1262
|577-796
|.725
|3848
|120.3
|OPPONENTS
|32
|240.8
|1243-2994
|.415
|453-1228
|503-660
|.762
|3442
|107.6
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|82
|319
|401
|12.9
|176
|5.7
|96
|0
|40
|113
|37
|Middleton
|23
|115
|138
|5.5
|89
|3.6
|59
|0
|24
|48
|5
|Bledsoe
|21
|107
|128
|4.9
|147
|5.7
|60
|0
|22
|60
|12
|Hill
|30
|66
|96
|3.2
|90
|3.0
|44
|0
|24
|25
|3
|B.Lopez
|20
|134
|154
|5.1
|44
|1.5
|70
|0
|20
|27
|71
|DiVincenzo
|26
|103
|129
|4.4
|63
|2.2
|51
|0
|45
|32
|7
|Matthews
|7
|66
|73
|2.4
|43
|1.4
|45
|0
|23
|22
|4
|Ilyasova
|34
|100
|134
|4.6
|25
|.9
|44
|0
|14
|14
|9
|Korver
|7
|41
|48
|1.8
|25
|.9
|31
|0
|13
|21
|6
|Brown
|14
|79
|93
|4.0
|27
|1.2
|28
|0
|16
|21
|3
|R.Lopez
|31
|53
|84
|2.6
|21
|.7
|48
|0
|6
|33
|20
|Bender
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|3
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Connaughton
|16
|96
|112
|3.7
|54
|1.8
|27
|0
|10
|19
|16
|Wilson
|6
|32
|38
|2.4
|12
|.8
|17
|0
|0
|11
|2
|T.Antetokounmpo
|4
|1
|5
|.8
|4
|.7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Mason
|1
|1
|2
|.5
|5
|1.3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Reynolds
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|322
|1315
|1637
|51.2
|828
|25.9
|631
|0
|258
|463
|198
|OPPONENTS
|317
|1157
|1474
|46.1
|781
|24.4
|696
|0
|218
|480
|147
