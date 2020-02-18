Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MICHIGAN ST. (13-12) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Belles 25 4-8 0-0 0-5 0 4 8
Clouden 35 5-15 6-6 1-10 3 0 16
Joiner 28 3-10 2-2 8-11 3 0 9
McCutcheon 35 1-10 2-2 0-1 5 2 5
Ozment 21 3-6 0-0 0-4 1 3 7
Hollie 10 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Parks 14 3-5 1-6 5-9 0 2 7
Dodd 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ayrault 22 6-11 0-0 1-5 2 1 14
Hendrickson 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Jacqmain 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Winston 7 0-1 0-0 1-2 1 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-68 11-16 16-51 16 15 66

Percentages: FG 36.765, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Ayrault 2-4, Joiner 1-4, McCutcheon 1-7, Ozment 1-3, Clouden 0-4, Hendrickson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Belles 2, Ayrault 2, Ozment 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Clouden 5, Winston 3, Ozment 2, Parks 2, McCutcheon 1, 1)

Steals: 4 (Parks 2, Clouden 1, Ayrault 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MINNESOTA (15-11) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Taiye Bello 25 2-10 1-4 4-8 0 4 5
Brunson 36 3-13 1-2 1-3 1 0 8
Hubbard 28 2-8 0-0 1-5 3 2 6
Powell 35 6-22 3-4 0-4 1 2 15
Scalia 27 2-7 4-4 0-2 1 4 8
Kehinde Bello 14 2-3 0-0 5-6 0 4 4
Sconiers 8 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Adashchyk 27 3-6 0-0 0-6 1 2 8
Team 0 0-0 0-0 5-9 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-69 9-14 16-44 7 18 54

Percentages: FG 28.986, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Hubbard 2-6, Adashchyk 2-4, Brunson 1-3, Bello 0-1, Powell 0-5, Scalia 0-3, Bello 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Brunson 1, Scalia 1, Sconiers 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Adashchyk 3, Bello 2, Hubbard 2, Powell 2, Scalia 2, Brunson 1, Bello 1, Sconiers 1, 1)

Steals: 9 (Bello 2, Brunson 2, Powell 2, Adashchyk 2, Hubbard 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Minnesota 12 15 18 9 54
Michigan St. 14 17 21 14 66

A_4,608

Officials_Mark Resch, Dee Kantner, Beverly Roberts