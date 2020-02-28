Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MIAMI (14-14) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Harden 19 2-4 0-0 0-3 3 2 4
Jackson 18 6-10 0-1 3-6 0 2 12
Banks 30 3-5 0-0 1-5 5 1 7
Gray 24 2-4 3-4 0-1 4 0 8
Marshall 34 6-12 0-0 1-2 1 2 18
Huston 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Mompremier 23 8-10 7-9 3-10 0 2 23
Roby 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Chang 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Johnson Sidi Baba 18 0-2 0-0 0-1 3 0 0
Mason 25 3-10 1-4 1-4 2 2 7
Salgues 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-57 11-18 12-37 18 11 79

Percentages: FG 52.632, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Marshall 6-11, Banks 1-2, Gray 1-1, Mason 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Jackson 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Banks 3, Marshall 3, Mompremier 3, Harden 2, Jackson 1, Gray 1, Huston 1)

Steals: 8 (Banks 2, Gray 2, Mompremier 2, Huston 1, Mason 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
WAKE FOREST (14-15) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Maier 1 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Branch 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Udoh 13 3-5 0-0 1-1 1 2 6
Conti 34 1-6 0-0 0-0 2 2 3
Scruggs 10 1-4 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Sharp 36 4-11 2-2 0-5 3 3 12
Banks 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Morra 24 6-8 1-1 1-3 0 3 13
Raca 38 7-15 4-4 4-8 3 0 19
Summiel 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Hahne 1 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Harrison 30 3-7 0-0 0-1 4 5 7
Hoard 7 0-4 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-60 7-7 8-24 13 18 63

Percentages: FG 41.667, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Sharp 2-5, Conti 1-3, Scruggs 1-3, Raca 1-3, Harrison 1-2, Hoard 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Udoh 1, Morra 1, Raca 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Raca 3, Harrison 3, Conti 1, Scruggs 1, Banks 1, Morra 1, 1)

Steals: 5 (Raca 3, Sharp 1, Harrison 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Miami 22 12 26 19 79
Wake Forest 16 21 11 15 63

A_833

Officials_Linda Miles, Jeffrey Smith, Ed Sidlasky