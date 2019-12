Miami 27, New England 24

Miami 3 7 7 10 — 27 New England 0 10 7 7 — 24

First Quarter

Mia_FG Sanders 27, 1:38. Drive: 12 plays, 80 yards, 6:57. Key Plays: Fitzpatrick 28 pass to D.Parker; Ford 11 run; Fitzpatrick 21 pass to D.Parker; Laird 4 run on 3rd-and-1. Miami 3, New England 0.

Second Quarter

Mia_Rowe 35 interception return (Sanders kick), 10:31. Miami 10, New England 0.

NE_FG Folk 25, 5:51. Drive: 12 plays, 68 yards, 4:40. Key Plays: N.Brooks 10-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-11; Burkhead 14 run; Brady 18 pass to Harry. Miami 10, New England 3.

NE_Michel 4 run (Folk kick), 2:05. Drive: 5 plays, 82 yards, 2:17. Key Plays: Baker 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty; Brady 50 pass to Dorsett. Miami 10, New England 10.

Third Quarter

Mia_Fitzpatrick 2 run (Sanders kick), 7:42. Drive: 9 plays, 83 yards, 5:22. Key Plays: Fitzpatrick 10 pass to D.Parker; Fitzpatrick 24 pass to Wilson on 3rd-and-2; Wilson 20 pass to Laird; Fitzpatrick 10 run; Fitzpatrick 14 pass to Gesicki on 3rd-and-5. Miami 17, New England 10.

NE_Roberts 38 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 4:26. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:16. Key Plays: Brady 12 pass to White; Brady 10 pass to Sanu on 3rd-and-6. Miami 17, New England 17.

Fourth Quarter

Mia_FG Sanders 32, 8:29. Drive: 9 plays, 49 yards, 3:23. Key Plays: Fitzpatrick 15 pass to Ford; Fitzpatrick 23 pass to D.Parker. Miami 20, New England 17.

NE_White 13 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 3:53. Drive: 8 plays, 60 yards, 4:36. Key Plays: Bolden kick return to New England 40; Burkhead 14 run; Brady 22 pass to Sanu on 3rd-and-4. New England 24, Miami 20.

Mia_Gesicki 5 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), :24. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 3:29. Key Plays: Fitzpatrick 10 pass to Wilson; Fitzpatrick 5 pass to Ford on 3rd-and-1; Fitzpatrick 24 pass to D.Parker; Fitzpatrick 7 pass to Wilson on 3rd-and-5. Miami 27, New England 24.

A_65,878.

Mia NE FIRST DOWNS 26 18 Rushing 5 8 Passing 19 8 Penalty 2 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-12 3-9 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-1 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 389 352 Total Plays 68 57 Avg Gain 5.7 6.2 NET YARDS RUSHING 63 135 Rushes 22 27 Avg per rush 2.9 5.0 NET YARDS PASSING 326 217 Sacked-Yds lost 2-14 1-4 Gross-Yds passing 340 221 Completed-Att. 29-44 16-29 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 7.1 7.2 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-5-5 5-4-4 PUNTS-Avg. 4-42.5 4-44.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 60 45 Punt Returns 2-7 1-7 Kickoff Returns 1-18 1-38 Interceptions 1-35 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 4-35 6-54 FUMBLES-Lost 2-0 3-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 33:51 26:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Laird 11-21, Perine 5-16, Fitzpatrick 5-15, Ford 1-11. New England, Michel 18-74, Burkhead 6-48, Harry 1-9, White 2-4.

PASSING_Miami, Fitzpatrick 28-41-0-320, Wilson 1-2-0-20, Haack 0-1-0-0. New England, Brady 16-29-1-221.

RECEIVING_Miami, D.Parker 8-137, Ford 7-54, Wilson 5-59, Laird 4-48, Gesicki 4-34, Smythe 1-8. New England, Sanu 3-35, White 3-33, Harry 3-29, Edelman 3-26, Dorsett 1-50, Roberts 1-38, Burkhead 1-6, Watson 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Miami, T.Davis 2-7. New England, Sanu 1-7.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Miami, T.Davis 1-18. New England, Bolden 1-38.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Miami, Van Ginkel 7-0-0, Baker 6-3-0, T.Harris 5-1-1, Rowe 4-1-0, Colbert 4-0-0, Needham 3-2-0, Godchaux 3-1-0, Brooks 3-0-0, Hartage 2-0-0, Munson 2-0-0, Hayes 1-3-0, Wilkins 1-1-0, Aikens 0-1-0, Jenkins 0-1-0. New England, Gilmore 7-1-0, Jackson 6-1-0, Chung 6-0-0, Hightower 4-2-0, Shelton 4-2-0, Jones 4-0-0, Van Noy 3-3-0, Collins 3-1-1, D.McCourty 3-1-0, Simon 3-0-0, Guy 2-1-1, Wise 2-1-0, Harmon 1-2-0, Williams 1-1-0, Butler 1-0-0, Roberts 1-0-0, Bentley 0-1-0, Winovich 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Miami, Rowe 1-35. New England, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Gary Arthur, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Greg Gautreaux, BJ Gregory Wilson, Replay Tom Sifferman.