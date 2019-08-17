https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Mexican-Standings-14339906.php Mexican Standings Published 12:47 am EDT, Saturday, August 17, 2019 Most Popular 1 Police: Ex-restaurant worker punched manager in front of customers 2 Wave of car burglaries part of bigger trend, Westport police say 3 Two arrested after allegedly trying to start fight 4 In Pictures: Business openings and closings 5 Bicyclist crashes into bear in Weston 6 DeYoung and Styx music shake up the Levitt 7 Westport man charged with criminal impersonation View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.