Memphis Grizzlies Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|25
|29.4
|168-360
|.467
|24-60
|96-121
|.793
|456
|18.2
|Ja.Jackson
|30
|27.6
|189-402
|.470
|78-190
|71-95
|.747
|527
|17.6
|Brooks
|31
|27.9
|160-394
|.406
|56-152
|72-86
|.837
|448
|14.5
|Valanciunas
|28
|25.0
|168-291
|.577
|16-39
|44-60
|.733
|396
|14.1
|Clarke
|25
|21.4
|138-215
|.642
|13-30
|29-38
|.763
|318
|12.7
|Crowder
|30
|31.1
|104-283
|.367
|58-194
|48-64
|.750
|314
|10.5
|Allen
|16
|18.4
|49-111
|.441
|22-56
|16-19
|.842
|136
|8.5
|Melton
|20
|16.3
|46-110
|.418
|11-31
|30-36
|.833
|133
|6.7
|Hill
|29
|19.9
|67-160
|.419
|39-96
|13-20
|.650
|186
|6.4
|Jones
|31
|19.8
|76-185
|.411
|15-49
|21-28
|.750
|188
|6.1
|Anderson
|25
|18.6
|57-119
|.479
|5-21
|22-35
|.629
|141
|5.6
|Guduric
|26
|14.7
|47-126
|.373
|18-64
|15-17
|.882
|127
|4.9
|Caboclo
|19
|9.8
|28-66
|.424
|4-23
|2-3
|.667
|62
|3.3
|Watanabe
|4
|4.5
|3-6
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.8
|Iguodala
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Jo.Jackson
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Konchar
|1
|7.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|31
|240.8
|1300-2828
|.460
|360-1007
|479-622
|.770
|3439
|110.9
|OPPONENTS
|31
|240.8
|1298-2777
|.467
|399-1054
|637-804
|.792
|3632
|117.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|18
|61
|79
|3.2
|163
|6.5
|44
|0
|29
|80
|8
|Ja.Jackson
|30
|106
|136
|4.5
|45
|1.5
|123
|0
|19
|55
|38
|Brooks
|30
|80
|110
|3.5
|65
|2.1
|114
|0
|34
|48
|12
|Valanciunas
|76
|202
|278
|9.9
|53
|1.9
|74
|0
|8
|59
|26
|Clarke
|37
|107
|144
|5.8
|30
|1.2
|43
|0
|10
|25
|20
|Crowder
|25
|156
|181
|6.0
|88
|2.9
|63
|1
|28
|40
|11
|Allen
|2
|39
|41
|2.6
|24
|1.5
|25
|0
|5
|16
|1
|Melton
|17
|55
|72
|3.6
|63
|3.2
|39
|0
|26
|30
|4
|Hill
|18
|76
|94
|3.2
|54
|1.9
|46
|0
|27
|27
|2
|Jones
|4
|47
|51
|1.6
|149
|4.8
|26
|0
|29
|32
|4
|Anderson
|24
|79
|103
|4.1
|56
|2.2
|40
|0
|17
|24
|13
|Guduric
|12
|41
|53
|2.0
|36
|1.4
|25
|0
|9
|28
|6
|Caboclo
|16
|26
|42
|2.2
|10
|.5
|21
|0
|10
|7
|12
|Watanabe
|1
|4
|5
|1.2
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Iguodala
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Konchar
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|310
|1079
|1389
|44.8
|836
|27.0
|684
|1
|251
|492
|158
|OPPONENTS
|304
|1109
|1413
|45.6
|787
|25.4
|611
|0
|243
|467
|181
