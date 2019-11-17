https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/MVFC-Team-Leaders-14841481.php
MVFC Team Leaders
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|North Dakota St.
|11
|1
|140
|12.7
|South Dakota St.
|11
|0
|180
|16.4
|Illinois St.
|11
|1
|190
|17.3
|UNI
|11
|1
|228
|20.7
|Indiana St.
|11
|0
|250
|22.7
|Southern Ill.
|11
|0
|255
|23.2
|Youngstown St.
|11
|0
|318
|28.9
|South Dakota
|11
|0
|368
|33.5
|Missouri St.
|10
|0
|346
|34.6
|Western Ill.
|11
|0
|405
|36.8
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|North Dakota St.
|11
|721
|5,529
|502.6
|South Dakota
|11
|834
|4,839
|439.9
|Southern Ill.
|11
|764
|4,747
|431.5
|South Dakota St.
|11
|653
|4,402
|400.2
|Youngstown St.
|11
|727
|4,268
|388.0
|Indiana St.
|11
|750
|3,657
|332.5
|Western Ill.
|11
|779
|3,534
|321.3
|UNI
|11
|671
|3,466
|315.1
|Illinois St.
|11
|679
|3,461
|314.6
|Missouri St.
|10
|657
|2,725
|272.5
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|North Dakota St.
|11
|508
|3,363
|37
|305.7
|Southern Ill.
|11
|504
|2,608
|28
|237.1
|South Dakota St.
|11
|423
|2,332
|25
|212.0
|South Dakota
|11
|446
|2,109
|19
|191.7
|Youngstown St.
|11
|446
|2,062
|24
|187.5
|Illinois St.
|11
|453
|1,885
|19
|171.4
|Indiana St.
|11
|459
|1,823
|11
|165.7
|UNI
|11
|382
|1,266
|9
|115.1
|Western Ill.
|11
|383
|1,219
|8
|110.8
|Missouri St.
|10
|296
|663
|4
|66.3
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|Illinois St.
|11
|393
|1,278
|6
|116.2
|UNI
|11
|433
|1,303
|10
|118.5
|North Dakota St.
|11
|375
|1,349
|7
|122.6
|South Dakota St.
|11
|407
|1,445
|10
|131.4
|Southern Ill.
|11
|420
|1,602
|16
|145.6
|South Dakota
|11
|399
|1,761
|20
|160.1
|Youngstown St.
|11
|428
|1,936
|21
|176.0
|Indiana St.
|11
|408
|1,953
|20
|177.5
|Missouri St.
|10
|418
|2,151
|23
|215.1
|Western Ill.
|11
|494
|2,464
|29
|224.0
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|South Dakota
|11
|388
|253
|12
|2,730
|25
|248.2
|Western Ill.
|11
|396
|232
|13
|2,315
|18
|210.5
|Missouri St.
|10
|361
|202
|10
|2,062
|14
|206.2
|Youngstown St.
|11
|281
|158
|6
|2,206
|21
|200.5
|UNI
|11
|289
|157
|7
|2,200
|18
|200.0
|North Dakota St.
|11
|213
|148
|1
|2,166
|24
|196.9
|Southern Ill.
|11
|260
|164
|9
|2,139
|17
|194.5
|South Dakota St.
|11
|230
|143
|6
|2,070
|18
|188.2
|Indiana St.
|11
|291
|184
|10
|1,834
|9
|166.7
|Illinois St.
|11
|226
|116
|11
|1,576
|9
|143.3
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|North Dakota St.
|11
|6
|11
|17
|4
|1
|5
|12
|1.09
|UNI
|11
|10
|13
|23
|8
|7
|15
|8
|.73
|Youngstown St.
|11
|9
|8
|17
|5
|6
|11
|6
|.55
|South Dakota St.
|11
|7
|16
|23
|11
|6
|17
|6
|.55
|Illinois St.
|11
|12
|12
|24
|11
|11
|22
|2
|.18
|Southern Ill.
|11
|10
|9
|19
|8
|9
|17
|2
|.18
|Missouri St.
|10
|9
|7
|16
|8
|10
|18
|-2
|-0.20
|Indiana St.
|11
|8
|9
|17
|15
|10
|25
|-8
|-0.73
|South Dakota
|11
|6
|9
|15
|11
|12
|23
|-8
|-0.73
|Western Ill.
|11
|9
|5
|14
|16
|13
|29
|-15
|-1.36
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|North Dakota St.
|11
|300
|163
|11
|1,666
|7
|101.35
|South Dakota St.
|11
|301
|171
|16
|1,780
|11
|107.91
|Indiana St.
|11
|280
|150
|9
|1,706
|11
|111.29
|Illinois St.
|11
|353
|204
|12
|2,181
|17
|118.78
|UNI
|11
|306
|191
|13
|2,144
|15
|128.95
|Southern Ill.
|11
|317
|191
|9
|2,261
|18
|133.23
|Western Ill.
|11
|340
|213
|5
|2,821
|23
|151.72
|Youngstown St.
|11
|234
|141
|8
|1,991
|21
|154.51
|South Dakota
|11
|389
|251
|9
|3,266
|29
|155.02
|Missouri St.
|10
|240
|153
|7
|2,223
|20
|163.22
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|North Dakota St.
|11
|19
|520
|27.37
|Youngstown St.
|11
|28
|603
|21.54
|Illinois St.
|11
|22
|465
|21.14
|South Dakota
|11
|19
|394
|20.74
|Western Ill.
|11
|50
|1,019
|20.38
|Indiana St.
|11
|35
|701
|20.03
|South Dakota St.
|11
|29
|546
|18.83
|Southern Ill.
|11
|24
|440
|18.33
|Missouri St.
|10
|20
|353
|17.65
|UNI
|11
|14
|219
|15.64
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|North Dakota St.
|11
|21
|254
|12.10
|South Dakota St.
|11
|25
|299
|11.96
|Youngstown St.
|11
|30
|326
|10.87
|Southern Ill.
|11
|16
|135
|8.44
|Indiana St.
|11
|16
|110
|6.88
|South Dakota
|11
|9
|58
|6.44
|Western Ill.
|11
|18
|113
|6.28
|UNI
|11
|21
|111
|5.29
|Illinois St.
|11
|14
|48
|3.43
|Missouri St.
|10
|11
|26
|2.36
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|South Dakota
|11
|131
|50
|39.96
|South Dakota St.
|11
|-2
|40
|39.83
|Missouri St.
|10
|141
|72
|38.28
|Illinois St.
|11
|84
|63
|37.43
|North Dakota St.
|11
|70
|38
|36.92
|Western Ill.
|11
|195
|71
|36.86
|Southern Ill.
|11
|149
|47
|36.51
|UNI
|11
|194
|67
|35.39
|Indiana St.
|11
|131
|62
|33.74
|Youngstown St.
|11
|134
|61
|32.51
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|North Dakota St.
|11
|675
|3,015
|274.1
|South Dakota St.
|11
|708
|3,225
|293.2
|UNI
|11
|739
|3,447
|313.4
|Illinois St.
|11
|746
|3,459
|314.5
|Indiana St.
|11
|688
|3,659
|332.6
|Southern Ill.
|11
|737
|3,863
|351.2
|Youngstown St.
|11
|662
|3,927
|357.0
|Missouri St.
|10
|658
|4,374
|437.4
|South Dakota
|11
|788
|5,027
|457.0
|Western Ill.
|11
|834
|5,285
|480.5
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|North Dakota St.
|11
|9
|459
|41.7
|South Dakota St.
|11
|9
|355
|32.3
|Youngstown St.
|11
|6
|344
|31.3
|South Dakota
|11
|8
|339
|30.8
|Southern Ill.
|11
|7
|332
|30.2
|UNI
|11
|15
|247
|22.5
|Illinois St.
|11
|13
|243
|22.1
|Western Ill.
|11
|7
|217
|19.7
|Indiana St.
|11
|13
|184
|16.7
|Missouri St.
|10
|8
|146
|14.6
