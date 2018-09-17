G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Christion,South Dakota St. 2 52 650 325.0
Simmons,South Dakota 3 169 974 324.7
Straub,Southern Ill. 3 142 893 297.7
McGuire,Western Ill. 3 127 780 260.0
VanGorder,Youngstown St. 3 90 709 236.3
Huslig,Missouri St. 3 102 704 234.7
Davis,Illinois St. 2 46 454 227.0

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Johnson,South Dakota St. 2 0 0 0 36 18.0
Keys,Indiana St. 3 0 0 0 36 12.0
Gualdoni,Southern Ill. 3 17 5 5 32 10.7
Fenlason,Illinois St. 2 12 3 4 20 10.0
McShane,Western Ill. 3 0 0 0 30 10.0
Vinatieri,South Dakota St. 2 18 1 2 20 10.0
Anderson,North Dakota St. 2 0 0 0 18 9.0
Daniel,South Dakota St. 2 0 0 0 18 9.0
Dunn,North Dakota St. 2 0 0 0 18 9.0
Robinson,Illinois St. 2 0 0 0 18 9.0
Lacina,Missouri St. 3 14 4 4 25 8.3
Covington,Indiana St. 3 0 0 0 24 8.0
Leonard,Southern Ill. 3 0 0 0 24 8.0
Randall,Missouri St. 3 0 0 0 24 8.0
Nunez,Indiana St. 3 15 2 2 21 7.0
Pedersen,North Dakota St. 2 10 1 1 13 6.5
McCaster,Youngstown St. 3 0 0 0 18 6.0
Schnell,Illinois St. 2 0 0 0 12 6.0
Stick,North Dakota St. 2 0 0 0 12 6.0
Wallace,South Dakota St. 2 0 0 0 12 6.0

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
McCaster,Youngstown St. 3 68 433 3 144.3
Davis,Southern Ill. 3 70 420 2 140.0
Keys,Indiana St. 3 67 414 6 138.0
Anderson,North Dakota St. 2 22 241 3 120.5
Wallace,South Dakota St. 2 14 222 2 111.0
Robinson,Illinois St. 2 24 198 3 99.0
Randall,Missouri St. 3 39 227 4 75.7
Smith,Illinois St. 2 24 137 1 68.5
Wilson,South Dakota St. 2 20 128 0 64.0
Brooks,North Dakota St. 2 18 122 0 61.0
Huslig,Missouri St. 3 32 175 2 58.3

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Christion,South Dakota St. 2 43 34 0 651 9 275.3
Davis,Illinois St. 2 42 29 0 440 5 196.3
VanGorder,Youngstown St. 3 72 42 1 616 7 159.5
McGuire,Western Ill. 3 112 70 5 800 7 134.2
Straub,Southern Ill. 3 119 72 6 827 7 128.2
Simmons,South Dakota 3 141 80 2 929 6 123.3
Huslig,Missouri St. 3 70 34 4 529 4 119.5
Dunne,UNI 2 48 23 1 224 2 96.7
Howell,UNI 2 32 14 1 162 1 90.3

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Johnson,South Dakota St. 2 14 300 7.0
McShane,Western Ill. 3 21 143 7.0
Schnell,Illinois St. 2 13 213 6.5
Lenoir,Southern Ill. 3 19 186 6.3
Leonard,Southern Ill. 3 19 264 6.3
Falck,South Dakota 3 18 194 6.0
Moore,UNI 2 10 110 5.0
James,Southern Ill. 3 13 120 4.3
Allen,South Dakota 3 12 136 4.0
Anderson,South Dakota St. 2 8 214 4.0
Brunner,Western Ill. 3 12 234 4.0

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Johnson,South Dakota St. 2 14 300 150.0
Anderson,South Dakota St. 2 8 214 107.0
Schnell,Illinois St. 2 13 213 106.5
Leonard,Southern Ill. 3 19 264 88.0
Brunner,Western Ill. 3 12 234 78.0
Freeman,North Dakota St. 2 5 135 67.5
Farrar,Youngstown St. 3 11 196 65.3
Falck,South Dakota 3 18 194 64.7
Lenoir,Southern Ill. 3 19 186 62.0

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Deforest,Illinois St. 2 2 43 0 1.0
Mosley,South Dakota St. 2 2 0 0 1.0
Carrera,Western Ill. 3 2 23 0 .7
Powell,South Dakota 3 2 0 0 .7
Allen,UNI 2 1 11 0 .5
Brees,Illinois St. 2 1 27 0 .5
Brown,South Dakota St. 2 1 0 0 .5
Cox,North Dakota St. 2 1 43 1 .5
Ferch,UNI 2 1 11 0 .5
Kirk,Illinois St. 2 1 0 0 .5
Manchigia,South Dakota St. 2 1 19 0 .5
Beshore,Missouri St. 3 1 20 0 .3
Betts,Missouri St. 3 1 0 0 .3
Dellovade,Youngstown St. 3 1 0 0 .3
Gray,South Dakota 3 1 25 1 .3
Griffith,Indiana St. 3 1 20 0 .3
Latham,Youngstown St. 3 1 0 0 .3
Lovelace,Missouri St. 3 1 18 0 .3
Muniz,Western Ill. 3 1 0 0 .3
Notree,Southern Ill. 3 1 27 0 .3
Reed,Southern Ill. 3 1 0 1 .3
Sanders,Missouri St. 3 1 0 0 .3
Simon,Southern Ill. 3 1 15 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
McShane,Western Ill. 3 5 58 11.6
Betts,Missouri St. 3 5 43 8.6
Lewis,South Dakota St. 2 4 27 6.8
Coates,Youngstown St. 3 7 43 6.1
Morgan,Indiana St. 3 7 40 5.7

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Tate,Western Ill. 3 5 134 26.8
Caton,Indiana St. 3 9 241 26.8
Baker,South Dakota 3 6 97 16.2

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Kuntz,UNI 2 11 45.5
Fellner,Western Ill. 3 16 45.0
Wegner,North Dakota St. 2 8 44.5
Schutt,South Dakota 3 18 43.1
Schuler,Youngstown St. 3 14 38.9
Reiner,Indiana St. 3 15 38.5

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Gualdoni,Southern Ill. 3 5 5 .000 1.67
Fenlason,Illinois St. 2 3 4 .000 1.50
Lacina,Missouri St. 3 4 4 .000 1.33
Lorber,South Dakota 3 3 6 .000 1.00
Crosa,Western Ill. 3 2 3 .000 .67
Nunez,Indiana St. 3 2 2 .000 .67
Pedersen,North Dakota St. 2 1 1 .000 .50
Vinatieri,South Dakota St. 2 1 2 .000 .50
Kennedy,Youngstown St. 3 1 4 .000 .33

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Davis,Southern Ill. 3 420 44 0 55 0 77 519 173.00
Johnson,South Dakota St. 2 0 300 0 46 0 16 346 173.00
McCaster,Youngstown St. 3 433 19 0 0 0 70 452 150.67
Anderson,North Dakota St. 2 241 11 0 47 0 26 299 149.50
Keys,Indiana St. 3 414 5 0 0 0 68 419 139.67
Schnell,Illinois St. 2 0 213 24 0 0 15 237 118.50
Wallace,South Dakota St. 2 222 0 0 0 0 14 222 111.00
McShane,Western Ill. 3 122 143 58 0 0 50 323 107.67
Anderson,South Dakota St. 2 0 214 0 0 0 8 214 107.00
Tate,Western Ill. 3 77 109 0 134 0 17 320 106.67
Caton,Indiana St. 3 6 0 71 241 0 11 318 106.00
Robinson,Illinois St. 2 198 4 -2 0 0 27 200 100.00