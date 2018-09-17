https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/MVFC-Individual-Leaders-13235633.php
MVFC Individual Leaders
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Christion,South Dakota St.
|2
|52
|650
|325.0
|Simmons,South Dakota
|3
|169
|974
|324.7
|Straub,Southern Ill.
|3
|142
|893
|297.7
|McGuire,Western Ill.
|3
|127
|780
|260.0
|VanGorder,Youngstown St.
|3
|90
|709
|236.3
|Huslig,Missouri St.
|3
|102
|704
|234.7
|Davis,Illinois St.
|2
|46
|454
|227.0
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Johnson,South Dakota St.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|36
|18.0
|Keys,Indiana St.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|36
|12.0
|Gualdoni,Southern Ill.
|3
|17
|5
|5
|32
|10.7
|Fenlason,Illinois St.
|2
|12
|3
|4
|20
|10.0
|McShane,Western Ill.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|30
|10.0
|Vinatieri,South Dakota St.
|2
|18
|1
|2
|20
|10.0
|Anderson,North Dakota St.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18
|9.0
|Daniel,South Dakota St.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18
|9.0
|Dunn,North Dakota St.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18
|9.0
|Robinson,Illinois St.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18
|9.0
|Lacina,Missouri St.
|3
|14
|4
|4
|25
|8.3
|Covington,Indiana St.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|24
|8.0
|Leonard,Southern Ill.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|24
|8.0
|Randall,Missouri St.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|24
|8.0
|Nunez,Indiana St.
|3
|15
|2
|2
|21
|7.0
|Pedersen,North Dakota St.
|2
|10
|1
|1
|13
|6.5
|McCaster,Youngstown St.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|6.0
|Schnell,Illinois St.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6.0
|Stick,North Dakota St.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6.0
|Wallace,South Dakota St.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|McCaster,Youngstown St.
|3
|68
|433
|3
|144.3
|Davis,Southern Ill.
|3
|70
|420
|2
|140.0
|Keys,Indiana St.
|3
|67
|414
|6
|138.0
|Anderson,North Dakota St.
|2
|22
|241
|3
|120.5
|Wallace,South Dakota St.
|2
|14
|222
|2
|111.0
|Robinson,Illinois St.
|2
|24
|198
|3
|99.0
|Randall,Missouri St.
|3
|39
|227
|4
|75.7
|Smith,Illinois St.
|2
|24
|137
|1
|68.5
|Wilson,South Dakota St.
|2
|20
|128
|0
|64.0
|Brooks,North Dakota St.
|2
|18
|122
|0
|61.0
|Huslig,Missouri St.
|3
|32
|175
|2
|58.3
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Christion,South Dakota St.
|2
|43
|34
|0
|651
|9
|275.3
|Davis,Illinois St.
|2
|42
|29
|0
|440
|5
|196.3
|VanGorder,Youngstown St.
|3
|72
|42
|1
|616
|7
|159.5
|McGuire,Western Ill.
|3
|112
|70
|5
|800
|7
|134.2
|Straub,Southern Ill.
|3
|119
|72
|6
|827
|7
|128.2
|Simmons,South Dakota
|3
|141
|80
|2
|929
|6
|123.3
|Huslig,Missouri St.
|3
|70
|34
|4
|529
|4
|119.5
|Dunne,UNI
|2
|48
|23
|1
|224
|2
|96.7
|Howell,UNI
|2
|32
|14
|1
|162
|1
|90.3
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Johnson,South Dakota St.
|2
|14
|300
|7.0
|McShane,Western Ill.
|3
|21
|143
|7.0
|Schnell,Illinois St.
|2
|13
|213
|6.5
|Lenoir,Southern Ill.
|3
|19
|186
|6.3
|Leonard,Southern Ill.
|3
|19
|264
|6.3
|Falck,South Dakota
|3
|18
|194
|6.0
|Moore,UNI
|2
|10
|110
|5.0
|James,Southern Ill.
|3
|13
|120
|4.3
|Allen,South Dakota
|3
|12
|136
|4.0
|Anderson,South Dakota St.
|2
|8
|214
|4.0
|Brunner,Western Ill.
|3
|12
|234
|4.0
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Johnson,South Dakota St.
|2
|14
|300
|150.0
|Anderson,South Dakota St.
|2
|8
|214
|107.0
|Schnell,Illinois St.
|2
|13
|213
|106.5
|Leonard,Southern Ill.
|3
|19
|264
|88.0
|Brunner,Western Ill.
|3
|12
|234
|78.0
|Freeman,North Dakota St.
|2
|5
|135
|67.5
|Farrar,Youngstown St.
|3
|11
|196
|65.3
|Falck,South Dakota
|3
|18
|194
|64.7
|Lenoir,Southern Ill.
|3
|19
|186
|62.0
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Deforest,Illinois St.
|2
|2
|43
|0
|1.0
|Mosley,South Dakota St.
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|Carrera,Western Ill.
|3
|2
|23
|0
|.7
|Powell,South Dakota
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.7
|Allen,UNI
|2
|1
|11
|0
|.5
|Brees,Illinois St.
|2
|1
|27
|0
|.5
|Brown,South Dakota St.
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.5
|Cox,North Dakota St.
|2
|1
|43
|1
|.5
|Ferch,UNI
|2
|1
|11
|0
|.5
|Kirk,Illinois St.
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.5
|Manchigia,South Dakota St.
|2
|1
|19
|0
|.5
|Beshore,Missouri St.
|3
|1
|20
|0
|.3
|Betts,Missouri St.
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Dellovade,Youngstown St.
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Gray,South Dakota
|3
|1
|25
|1
|.3
|Griffith,Indiana St.
|3
|1
|20
|0
|.3
|Latham,Youngstown St.
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Lovelace,Missouri St.
|3
|1
|18
|0
|.3
|Muniz,Western Ill.
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Notree,Southern Ill.
|3
|1
|27
|0
|.3
|Reed,Southern Ill.
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.3
|Sanders,Missouri St.
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Simon,Southern Ill.
|3
|1
|15
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|McShane,Western Ill.
|3
|5
|58
|11.6
|Betts,Missouri St.
|3
|5
|43
|8.6
|Lewis,South Dakota St.
|2
|4
|27
|6.8
|Coates,Youngstown St.
|3
|7
|43
|6.1
|Morgan,Indiana St.
|3
|7
|40
|5.7
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Tate,Western Ill.
|3
|5
|134
|26.8
|Caton,Indiana St.
|3
|9
|241
|26.8
|Baker,South Dakota
|3
|6
|97
|16.2
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Kuntz,UNI
|2
|11
|45.5
|Fellner,Western Ill.
|3
|16
|45.0
|Wegner,North Dakota St.
|2
|8
|44.5
|Schutt,South Dakota
|3
|18
|43.1
|Schuler,Youngstown St.
|3
|14
|38.9
|Reiner,Indiana St.
|3
|15
|38.5
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Gualdoni,Southern Ill.
|3
|5
|5
|.000
|1.67
|Fenlason,Illinois St.
|2
|3
|4
|.000
|1.50
|Lacina,Missouri St.
|3
|4
|4
|.000
|1.33
|Lorber,South Dakota
|3
|3
|6
|.000
|1.00
|Crosa,Western Ill.
|3
|2
|3
|.000
|.67
|Nunez,Indiana St.
|3
|2
|2
|.000
|.67
|Pedersen,North Dakota St.
|2
|1
|1
|.000
|.50
|Vinatieri,South Dakota St.
|2
|1
|2
|.000
|.50
|Kennedy,Youngstown St.
|3
|1
|4
|.000
|.33
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Davis,Southern Ill.
|3
|420
|44
|0
|55
|0
|77
|519
|173.00
|Johnson,South Dakota St.
|2
|0
|300
|0
|46
|0
|16
|346
|173.00
|McCaster,Youngstown St.
|3
|433
|19
|0
|0
|0
|70
|452
|150.67
|Anderson,North Dakota St.
|2
|241
|11
|0
|47
|0
|26
|299
|149.50
|Keys,Indiana St.
|3
|414
|5
|0
|0
|0
|68
|419
|139.67
|Schnell,Illinois St.
|2
|0
|213
|24
|0
|0
|15
|237
|118.50
|Wallace,South Dakota St.
|2
|222
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|222
|111.00
|McShane,Western Ill.
|3
|122
|143
|58
|0
|0
|50
|323
|107.67
|Anderson,South Dakota St.
|2
|0
|214
|0
|0
|0
|8
|214
|107.00
|Tate,Western Ill.
|3
|77
|109
|0
|134
|0
|17
|320
|106.67
|Caton,Indiana St.
|3
|6
|0
|71
|241
|0
|11
|318
|106.00
|Robinson,Illinois St.
|2
|198
|4
|-2
|0
|0
|27
|200
|100.00
