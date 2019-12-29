https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/MURRAY-ST-81-CUMBERLAND-46-14936863.php
MURRAY ST. 81, CUMBERLAND 46
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CUMBERLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davis
|32
|4-10
|0-2
|2-6
|2
|2
|9
|Duke
|32
|2-9
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|7
|Ridley
|30
|5-10
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|14
|Blum
|25
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|5
|Levier
|23
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Stargell
|21
|2-8
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|6
|Pacheco-Ortiz
|19
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|C.Smith
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|0
|Monson
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-54
|4-8
|5-19
|7
|11
|46
Percentages: FG .315, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Ridley 3-5, Duke 2-3, Levier 1-1, Blum 1-3, Davis 1-3, C.Smith 0-1, Monson 0-1, Pacheco-Ortiz 0-1, Stargell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Davis).
Turnovers: 11 (Blum 4, Davis 3, Ridley 2, Levier, Pacheco-Ortiz).
Steals: 5 (Davis, Duke, Levier, Monson, Stargell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MURRAY ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|37
|9-12
|0-0
|1-8
|1
|0
|24
|D.Smith
|31
|3-12
|0-0
|0-3
|7
|1
|8
|Holliday
|28
|3-9
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|8
|A.Smith
|25
|6-7
|3-4
|2-7
|1
|1
|15
|Williams
|20
|2-7
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|2
|4
|Kamba
|19
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|1
|0
|Robinson
|19
|6-10
|4-4
|4-8
|1
|4
|16
|Gilmore
|17
|3-4
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|6
|Thomas
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-64
|7-8
|11-43
|18
|12
|81
Percentages: FG .500, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Brown 6-9, Holliday 2-4, D.Smith 2-9, Kamba 0-1, Thomas 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Robinson 4, Brown, D.Smith, Gilmore).
Turnovers: 11 (D.Smith 4, A.Smith 2, Brown, Kamba, Robinson, Thomas, Williams).
Steals: 4 (Holliday 2, Williams 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cumberland
|27
|19
|—
|46
|Murray St.
|44
|37
|—
|81
A_4,107 (8,602).
