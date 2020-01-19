https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/MORGAN-ST-68-HOWARD-58-14987054.php
MORGAN ST. 68, HOWARD 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOWARD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Williams
|40
|5-14
|1-4
|1-6
|0
|1
|12
|Cousins
|36
|2-5
|4-4
|2-9
|1
|4
|8
|Robinson
|32
|5-9
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|4
|12
|Garvey
|28
|3-12
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|7
|Bristol
|21
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|2
|Foster
|19
|5-5
|2-4
|0-3
|0
|2
|15
|Bethea
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Lee
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Barber
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|G.Jones
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-55
|9-14
|5-25
|8
|19
|58
Percentages: FG .400, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Foster 3-3, Williams 1-4, Garvey 1-6, Bethea 0-1, Bristol 0-2, Robinson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Cousins 2, Foster, Williams).
Turnovers: 15 (Garvey 4, Bristol 3, Robinson 2, Williams 2, Bethea, Cousins, Foster, Lee).
Steals: 4 (Robinson 2, Bristol, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MORGAN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burke
|33
|4-8
|1-2
|2-2
|3
|2
|11
|Devonish
|32
|3-7
|1-3
|1-4
|3
|3
|8
|Davis
|29
|3-8
|3-5
|0-4
|1
|3
|9
|Baxter
|27
|4-8
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|10
|Miller
|24
|3-8
|6-6
|8-12
|3
|3
|12
|Syfax
|24
|4-7
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|1
|9
|Rawls
|15
|1-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Okafor
|9
|1-2
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|3
|Grantsaan
|7
|1-4
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|24-59
|13-20
|15-40
|13
|18
|68
Percentages: FG .407, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Burke 2-5, Baxter 2-6, Devonish 1-1, Syfax 1-2, Rawls 1-6, Davis 0-1, Grantsaan 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Baxter, Davis, Syfax).
Turnovers: 13 (Davis 3, Miller 3, Burke 2, Devonish 2, Baxter, Okafor, Syfax).
Steals: 4 (Burke 2, Davis, Devonish).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Howard
|26
|32
|—
|58
|Morgan St.
|23
|45
|—
|68
A_1,025 (4,250).
