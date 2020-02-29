Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MISSISSIPPI ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ado 34 3-3 0-0 0-7 0 3 6
Perry 34 4-11 4-7 3-6 3 2 12
Stewart 32 3-6 1-2 0-3 1 1 8
Weatherspoon 32 4-9 3-4 1-3 3 4 12
Woodard 29 3-6 0-1 1-5 2 4 7
Carter 27 6-10 2-2 0-3 0 1 15
Molinar 9 1-2 3-4 1-1 0 2 5
Feazell 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 25-48 13-20 6-28 9 17 67

Percentages: FG .521, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Carter 1-2, Woodard 1-2, Weatherspoon 1-3, Stewart 1-4, Perry 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Ado 2, Perry 2, Woodard 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Perry 3, Ado 2, Carter 2, Woodard 2).

Steals: 3 (Carter, Molinar, Perry).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MISSOURI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 23 0-5 1-2 1-6 0 1 1
Nikko 20 2-3 2-2 0-3 2 2 6
Pickett 26 0-3 0-0 1-2 1 2 0
Pinson 37 7-21 3-3 1-5 2 4 20
D.Smith 35 7-16 2-2 7-9 1 2 19
Tilmon 21 2-4 3-4 0-1 2 0 7
Mi.Smith 19 4-5 2-2 2-3 0 5 10
Ma.Smith 13 0-2 0-0 0-0 2 0 0
Braun 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Watson 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Jackson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 22-59 13-15 12-29 10 19 63

Percentages: FG .373, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (D.Smith 3-7, Pinson 3-10, Mi.Smith 0-1, Tilmon 0-1, Ma.Smith 0-2, Pickett 0-3, Brown 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (D.Smith, Nikko, Tilmon).

Turnovers: 6 (Pickett 2, Pinson 2, Braun, Tilmon).

Steals: 6 (D.Smith 3, Nikko 2, Ma.Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mississippi St. 41 26 67
Missouri 34 29 63

.