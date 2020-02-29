https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/MISSISSIPPI-ST-67-MISSOURI-63-15095465.php
MISSISSIPPI ST. 67, MISSOURI 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ado
|34
|3-3
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|3
|6
|Perry
|34
|4-11
|4-7
|3-6
|3
|2
|12
|Stewart
|32
|3-6
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|8
|Weatherspoon
|32
|4-9
|3-4
|1-3
|3
|4
|12
|Woodard
|29
|3-6
|0-1
|1-5
|2
|4
|7
|Carter
|27
|6-10
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|15
|Molinar
|9
|1-2
|3-4
|1-1
|0
|2
|5
|Feazell
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-48
|13-20
|6-28
|9
|17
|67
Percentages: FG .521, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Carter 1-2, Woodard 1-2, Weatherspoon 1-3, Stewart 1-4, Perry 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Ado 2, Perry 2, Woodard 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Perry 3, Ado 2, Carter 2, Woodard 2).
Steals: 3 (Carter, Molinar, Perry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|23
|0-5
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|1
|1
|Nikko
|20
|2-3
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|6
|Pickett
|26
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|0
|Pinson
|37
|7-21
|3-3
|1-5
|2
|4
|20
|D.Smith
|35
|7-16
|2-2
|7-9
|1
|2
|19
|Tilmon
|21
|2-4
|3-4
|0-1
|2
|0
|7
|Mi.Smith
|19
|4-5
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|5
|10
|Ma.Smith
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Braun
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Watson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-59
|13-15
|12-29
|10
|19
|63
Percentages: FG .373, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (D.Smith 3-7, Pinson 3-10, Mi.Smith 0-1, Tilmon 0-1, Ma.Smith 0-2, Pickett 0-3, Brown 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (D.Smith, Nikko, Tilmon).
Turnovers: 6 (Pickett 2, Pinson 2, Braun, Tilmon).
Steals: 6 (D.Smith 3, Nikko 2, Ma.Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Mississippi St.
|41
|26
|—
|67
|Missouri
|34
|29
|—
|63
.
