FG FT Reb
OAKLAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Williams 38 2-12 2-2 0-5 2 5 8
Hill-Mais 33 9-14 1-3 0-5 2 2 20
Lampman 33 3-5 1-2 1-2 3 2 10
Brechting 31 4-5 3-4 2-5 0 1 12
Maddox 28 1-5 2-2 1-2 1 5 5
Oladapo 20 4-5 1-4 2-6 3 2 9
Monroe 13 2-2 0-0 1-3 1 1 4
Kangu 3 0-2 0-2 0-0 0 1 0
Goodline 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 25-50 10-19 7-28 12 20 68

Percentages: FG .500, FT .526.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Lampman 3-5, Williams 2-11, Maddox 1-1, Brechting 1-2, Hill-Mais 1-3, Kangu 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Brechting, Oladapo).

Turnovers: 14 (Maddox 4, Brechting 3, Williams 3, Hill-Mais 2, Lampman, Monroe).

Steals: 2 (Maddox, Monroe).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MILWAUKEE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lucas 38 7-13 4-4 1-3 7 2 20
Roy 29 4-14 2-4 0-1 2 3 11
Brown 27 5-10 0-0 0-4 0 2 12
Thomas 25 3-6 0-0 2-5 1 3 7
Wilbourn 20 1-4 1-2 4-8 1 3 3
Abram 19 4-8 0-0 3-8 1 3 8
Sessoms 14 1-3 1-2 3-3 1 3 3
Allen 12 0-0 2-2 5-6 2 3 2
Bingham 11 2-5 0-0 0-0 0 1 5
Henderson 5 0-2 2-2 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 27-65 12-16 18-38 15 23 73

Percentages: FG .415, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Lucas 2-5, Brown 2-7, Thomas 1-1, Bingham 1-4, Roy 1-8, Abram 0-2, Wilbourn 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Abram, Allen, Brown, Roy).

Turnovers: 9 (Lucas 3, Thomas 3, Bingham, Roy, Sessoms).

Steals: 8 (Lucas 2, Roy 2, Wilbourn 2, Abram, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oakland 31 37 68
Milwaukee 35 38 73

A_1,492 (10,783).