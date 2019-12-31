https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/MIAMI-73-CLEMSON-68-OT-14942424.php
MIAMI 73, CLEMSON 68, OT
Vasiljevic 4-11 5-5 15, Lykes 10-16 4-5 27, McGusty 7-18 0-0 15, Waardenburg 3-8 0-0 7, Stone 3-6 0-0 6, Beverly 1-5 0-0 3, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Wong 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 9-10 73.
Scott 5-9 0-0 10, Simms 8-14 4-5 21, Trapp 4-9 2-3 13, Dawes 2-6 0-0 6, Newman 3-9 1-1 7, Mack 4-11 0-0 8, Tyson 1-4 1-1 3, Jemison 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 27-62 8-12 68.
Halftime_26-26. 3-Point Goals_Miami 8-24 (Lykes 3-6, Vasiljevic 2-4, Beverly 1-3, McGusty 1-4, Waardenburg 1-5, Stone 0-2), Clemson 6-21 (Trapp 3-6, Dawes 2-3, Simms 1-2, Newman 0-1, Mack 0-3, Scott 0-3, Tyson 0-3). Fouled Out_Stone. Rebounds_Miami 33 (Stone 9), Clemson 33 (Simms 8). Assists_Miami 9 (Lykes, Waardenburg, Stone 2), Clemson 15 (Simms, Dawes 4). Total Fouls_Miami 16, Clemson 14.
