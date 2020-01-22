https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Los-Angeles-Clippers-Stax-14994759.php
Los Angeles Clippers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Leonard
|34
|32.2
|326-700
|.466
|65-183
|206-232
|.888
|923
|27.1
|George
|26
|30.7
|198-462
|.429
|94-238
|120-132
|.909
|610
|23.5
|Williams
|41
|30.0
|266-626
|.425
|81-213
|203-235
|.864
|816
|19.9
|Harrell
|43
|28.7
|334-582
|.574
|0-14
|155-243
|.638
|823
|19.1
|Shamet
|27
|27.1
|81-195
|.415
|56-147
|27-28
|.964
|245
|9.1
|Beverley
|36
|28.3
|110-260
|.423
|54-154
|24-38
|.632
|298
|8.3
|Zubac
|44
|17.5
|143-242
|.591
|0-2
|74-100
|.740
|360
|8.2
|Green
|35
|21.2
|81-202
|.401
|47-137
|27-35
|.771
|236
|6.7
|Harkless
|43
|22.4
|95-185
|.514
|20-60
|22-40
|.550
|232
|5.4
|Patterson
|39
|13.3
|64-165
|.388
|45-124
|17-24
|.708
|190
|4.9
|McGruder
|32
|17.2
|45-114
|.395
|18-65
|7-14
|.500
|115
|3.6
|Robinson
|36
|11.9
|43-124
|.347
|18-61
|10-17
|.588
|114
|3.2
|Kabengele
|10
|4.4
|10-22
|.455
|6-12
|3-3
|1.000
|29
|2.9
|Coffey
|2
|2.5
|2-3
|.667
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Walton
|22
|9.8
|17-36
|.472
|9-21
|6-7
|.857
|49
|2.2
|Mann
|27
|8.1
|21-47
|.447
|2-10
|8-10
|.800
|52
|1.9
|Motley
|7
|2.4
|3-5
|.600
|1-1
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|1.3
|TEAM
|44
|240.6
|1839-3970
|.463
|517-1444
|911-1160
|.785
|5106
|116.0
|OPPONENTS
|44
|240.6
|1731-3943
|.439
|527-1535
|831-1093
|.760
|4820
|109.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Leonard
|37
|214
|251
|7.4
|169
|5.0
|67
|0
|68
|110
|21
|George
|12
|143
|155
|6.0
|97
|3.7
|65
|0
|38
|85
|12
|Williams
|18
|107
|125
|3.0
|251
|6.1
|57
|1
|27
|125
|8
|Harrell
|122
|186
|308
|7.2
|77
|1.8
|98
|0
|30
|80
|45
|Shamet
|3
|57
|60
|2.2
|43
|1.6
|84
|0
|10
|22
|5
|Beverley
|48
|168
|216
|6.0
|143
|4.0
|116
|1
|47
|48
|22
|Zubac
|110
|192
|302
|6.9
|41
|.9
|101
|0
|8
|37
|42
|Green
|52
|176
|228
|6.5
|26
|.7
|92
|0
|16
|34
|14
|Harkless
|43
|127
|170
|4.0
|41
|1.0
|103
|0
|44
|38
|28
|Patterson
|26
|81
|107
|2.7
|27
|.7
|31
|0
|6
|11
|3
|McGruder
|21
|71
|92
|2.9
|22
|.7
|54
|0
|17
|14
|7
|Robinson
|5
|50
|55
|1.5
|39
|1.1
|49
|0
|12
|23
|7
|Kabengele
|1
|7
|8
|.8
|1
|.1
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Coffey
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walton
|2
|13
|15
|.7
|21
|1.0
|19
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Mann
|4
|23
|27
|1.0
|29
|1.1
|27
|0
|6
|13
|3
|Motley
|1
|1
|2
|.3
|5
|.7
|5
|0
|3
|4
|0
|TEAM
|505
|1616
|2121
|48.2
|1033
|23.5
|975
|4
|337
|677
|218
|OPPONENTS
|476
|1516
|1992
|45.3
|1024
|23.3
|1036
|0
|358
|662
|217
