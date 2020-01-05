AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Leonard 28 31.9 247-551 .448 49-139 164-184 .891 707 25.3
George 25 30.9 189-448 .422 89-232 111-121 .917 578 23.1
Williams 34 30.1 217-517 .420 59-164 161-189 .852 654 19.2
Harrell 36 28.9 279-489 .571 0-13 126-192 .656 684 19.0
Shamet 20 27.2 60-143 .420 41-105 22-23 .957 183 9.2
Zubac 37 17.5 123-207 .594 0-2 68-92 .739 314 8.5
Beverley 29 28.9 88-213 .413 41-125 16-27 .593 233 8.0
Green 28 20.8 66-163 .405 41-112 21-25 .840 194 6.9
Harkless 37 23.1 85-165 .515 19-55 20-36 .556 209 5.6
Patterson 32 14.5 56-138 .406 40-104 17-24 .708 169 5.3
McGruder 25 17.0 36-92 .391 16-53 7-14 .500 95 3.8
Robinson 29 12.0 38-108 .352 15-53 10-17 .588 101 3.5
Kabengele 10 4.4 10-22 .455 6-12 3-3 1.000 29 2.9
Walton 19 10.8 17-34 .500 9-20 6-7 .857 49 2.6
Coffey 2 2.5 2-3 .667 1-2 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Mann 22 9.2 21-42 .500 2-9 8-10 .800 52 2.4
Motley 7 2.4 3-5 .600 1-1 2-2 1.000 9 1.3
TEAM 37 240.7 1537-3340 .460 429-1201 762-966 .789 4265 115.3
OPPONENTS 37 240.7 1450-3326 .436 441-1285 698-903 .773 4039 109.2

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Leonard 31 181 212 7.6 143 5.1 55 0 51 93 15
George 12 139 151 6.0 94 3.8 59 0 36 78 12
Williams 13 90 103 3.0 212 6.2 52 1 23 104 5
Harrell 106 159 265 7.4 66 1.8 82 0 25 68 41
Shamet 3 37 40 2.0 33 1.7 60 0 9 19 4
Zubac 93 160 253 6.8 33 .9 88 0 7 35 36
Beverley 39 136 175 6.0 95 3.3 97 1 40 37 19
Green 38 137 175 6.2 20 .7 69 0 15 25 10
Harkless 36 105 141 3.8 41 1.1 92 0 41 34 25
Patterson 25 72 97 3.0 24 .8 24 0 6 11 3
McGruder 15 57 72 2.9 16 .6 44 0 13 9 5
Robinson 4 41 45 1.6 29 1.0 41 0 8 21 7
Kabengele 1 7 8 .8 1 .1 6 0 1 1 1
Walton 2 12 14 .7 20 1.1 18 0 4 4 0
Coffey 0 0 0 .0 1 .5 1 0 0 0 0
Mann 3 22 25 1.1 28 1.3 26 0 6 12 3
Motley 1 1 2 .3 5 .7 5 0 3 4 0
TEAM 422 1356 1778 48.1 861 23.3 819 3 288 581 186
OPPONENTS 408 1278 1686 45.6 846 22.9 866 0 308 566 186