LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
1. Madelene Sagstrom, 67.75
2. Nasa Hataoka, 67.875
3. Celine Boutier, 68.75
4. Danielle Kang, 68.875
4. Sei Young Kim, 68.875
6. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.125
7. Moriya Jutanugarn, 69.375
7. Lexi Thompson, 69.375
9. Inbee Park, 69.5
9. Cydney Clanton, 69.5
11. Mi Jung Hur, 69.667
12. Amy Yang, 69.75
12. Jessica Korda, 69.75
12. Klara Spilkova, 69.75
12. Yui Kawamoto, 69.75
