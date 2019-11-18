https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/LPGA-Vare-Trophy-Standings-14844075.php
LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
1. Jin Young Ko, 69.052
2. Hyo Joo Kim, 69.361
3. Sung Hyun Park, 69.507
4. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.606
5. Nelly Korda, 69.729
6. Minjee Lee, 69.758
7. Jeongeun Lee6, 69.767
8. Mi Jung Hur, 69.817
9. Carlota Ciganda, 69.917
10. Amy Yang, 70
10. Sei Young Kim, 70
12. Ariya Jutanugarn, 70.029
13. Inbee Park, 70.098
14. Jessica Korda, 70.175
15. Danielle Kang, 70.197
