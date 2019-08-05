Through Aug. 4

1. Jin Young Ko, 69.034

2. Hyo Joo Kim, 69.311

3. Sung Hyun Park, 69.321

4. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.742

5. Nelly Korda, 69.852

6. Carlota Ciganda, 69.853

6. Minjee Lee, 69.853

8. Jeongeun Lee6, 69.864

9. Shanshan Feng, 69.932

10. Amy Yang, 70.037

11. Ariya Jutanugarn, 70.143

12. Sei Young Kim, 70.167

13. Mi Jung Hur, 70.191

14. Jessica Korda, 70.205

15. Inbee Park, 70.224