LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
|Through March 31
1. Mi Jung Hur, 68.25
2. Nelly Korda, 68.35
3. Jin Young Ko, 68.6
4. Sung Hyun Park, 68.75
5. Jing Yan, 69.0
6. Eun-Hee Ji, 69.05
7. Hyo Joo Kim, 69.188
8. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.444
9. Inbee Park, 69.5
9. Shanshan Feng, 69.5
9. Stacy Lewis, 69.5
12. Jeongeun Lee6, 69.563
13. Carlota Ciganda, 69.667
14. Lydia Ko, 69.727
15. Hee Young Park, 69.75
