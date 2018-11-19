Final

1. Ariya Jutanugarn, 69.4151

2. Minjee Lee, 69.7475

3. Jin Young Ko, 69.8064

4. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.9897

5. Lexi Thompson, 70.0139

6. Jessica Korda, 70.0455

7. Lydia Ko, 70.0526

8. Carlota Ciganda, 70.0879

9. So Yeon Ryu, 70.1023

10. Nasa Hataoka, 70.1034

11. Inbee Park, 70.1702

12. In Gee Chun, 70.2

13. Amy Yang, 70.2375

14. Austin Ernst, 70.2432

15. Sei Young Kim, 70.2653