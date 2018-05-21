https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/LPGA-Vare-Trophy-Standings-12931077.php
LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
Published 11:20 am, Monday, May 21, 2018
|Through May 20
1. Jessica Korda, 69.037
2. In Gee Chun, 69.5
3. Inbee Park, 69.536
4. Ariya Jutanugarn, 69.614
5. Jin Young Ko, 69.647
6. Minjee Lee, 69.73
7. Moriya Jutanugarn, 69.952
8. Shanshan Feng, 69.968
9. Amy Yang, 70.056
10. Charley Hull, 70.057
11. Brittany Lincicome, 70.167
12. Brooke M. Henderson, 70.263
13. Lexi Thompson, 70.333
14. Michelle Wie, 70.368
14. Caroline Masson, 70.368
