FG FT Reb
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT NEW ORLEANS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anderson 32 4-8 0-0 2-8 2 0 8
Mark 31 1-12 1-2 0-0 2 2 3
Lewis 30 2-8 1-1 1-3 1 2 6
T.Crawford 23 1-3 0-0 1-4 0 1 2
Ntolla 20 3-5 0-2 4-8 2 4 6
Collins-Lundy 17 4-9 0-0 0-5 0 1 12
S.Green 16 2-11 1-2 0-0 0 3 6
Lampkin 14 0-4 1-2 2-4 0 2 1
Bryant 9 0-3 0-0 0-0 2 0 0
Rapp 8 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 0 3
Totals 200 18-66 4-9 10-32 10 15 47

Percentages: FG .273, FT .444.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Collins-Lundy 4-8, Rapp 1-1, Lewis 1-2, S.Green 1-3, Lampkin 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Mark 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Anderson, Lampkin, Lewis, Ntolla).

Turnovers: 14 (Mark 5, Lewis 4, T.Crawford 2, Anderson, Collins-Lundy, Rapp).

Steals: 2 (Bryant, Mark).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LOUISIANA TECH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Williams 25 3-7 0-1 0-1 3 3 7
Christon 19 1-4 2-2 0-4 6 2 5
I.Crawford 19 3-8 0-0 2-12 3 0 6
Powell 18 2-2 1-2 0-2 0 2 5
Thomas 18 1-1 0-0 0-3 0 1 2
Jean 17 2-5 0-0 1-2 3 0 5
Archibald 16 5-10 2-2 0-0 1 0 14
Bracey 16 3-3 2-2 1-3 2 2 10
Gordon 16 2-4 3-4 2-5 1 1 7
Ledoux 13 5-10 0-0 0-3 0 1 12
Armstead 11 2-5 1-2 1-4 2 0 7
Hartley 6 2-4 1-3 0-0 0 0 7
Walters 6 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-63 12-18 8-40 21 12 87

Percentages: FG .492, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Bracey 2-2, Armstead 2-3, Archibald 2-4, Hartley 2-4, Ledoux 2-5, Jean 1-3, Williams 1-3, Christon 1-4, I.Crawford 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon 2, I.Crawford, Powell).

Turnovers: 6 (Christon 2, Williams 2, Jean, Ledoux).

Steals: 8 (Gordon 3, Armstead 2, Archibald, I.Crawford, Ledoux).

Technical Fouls: None.

Southern University at New Orleans 22 25 47
Louisiana Tech 38 49 87

A_1,530 (8,000).