LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 81, TROY 77
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|37
|7-16
|4-4
|2-5
|2
|2
|20
|Smith
|21
|4-4
|9-10
|5-8
|0
|3
|17
|Hardy
|24
|3-8
|6-6
|0-2
|1
|2
|15
|Russell
|35
|2-6
|1-2
|0-7
|4
|3
|6
|Wilson
|36
|4-10
|2-4
|0-7
|3
|3
|11
|Wesley
|25
|1-3
|2-5
|0-1
|2
|2
|4
|Gueye
|22
|1-6
|6-8
|4-7
|0
|5
|8
|Totals
|200
|22-53
|30-39
|11-37
|12
|20
|81
Percentages: FG .415, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hardy 3-5, Johnson 2-7, Wilson 1-2, Russell 1-4, Gueye 0-1, Wesley 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Johnson 2, Smith 2, Gueye, Wilson).
Turnovers: 18 (Wilson 5, Hardy 3, Johnson 3, Russell 3, Gueye 2, Wesley 2).
Steals: 5 (Johnson 2, Russell, Wesley, Wilson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TROY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stampley
|22
|2-6
|3-4
|6-9
|1
|4
|7
|Norman
|30
|2-8
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|4
|8
|Simon
|29
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|2
|Small
|15
|1-7
|0-1
|2-6
|0
|3
|2
|D.Williams
|33
|5-13
|3-5
|0-3
|4
|3
|14
|Gordon
|29
|12-17
|3-5
|1-3
|3
|5
|28
|Thomas
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|6
|Waters
|15
|3-6
|2-3
|1-4
|1
|1
|8
|T.Williams
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|2
|Sahinkaya
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-68
|13-20
|12-35
|14
|28
|77
Percentages: FG .426, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Norman 2-4, Thomas 2-5, D.Williams 1-4, Gordon 1-4, Simon 0-1, Waters 0-1, Stampley 0-2, Small 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Sahinkaya, Stampley, Thomas, Waters).
Turnovers: 15 (Gordon 4, Stampley 3, D.Williams 2, Thomas 2, Norman, Simon, T.Williams, Waters).
Steals: 9 (D.Williams 5, Simon, T.Williams, Thomas, Waters).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|36
|45
|—
|81
|Troy
|27
|50
|—
|77
A_2,327 (5,200).