Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
CAL POLY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Crowe 9 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 3 3
Jaakkola 16 2-6 0-0 1-3 0 3 4
Alexander 37 2-10 1-2 4-8 6 3 5
Ballard 36 6-15 10-13 0-6 1 4 25
Rogers 23 0-8 0-0 0-2 1 0 0
Colvin 32 4-8 2-2 1-6 1 2 13
Koroma 29 4-8 2-5 4-8 0 4 10
Harwell 28 3-5 4-4 0-0 0 3 11
K.Smith 10 1-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
J.Smith 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 225 23-63 19-26 10-35 10 23 73

Percentages: FG .365, FT .731.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Colvin 3-3, Ballard 3-9, Crowe 1-1, Harwell 1-3, Rogers 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Koroma).

Turnovers: 15 (Harwell 3, K.Smith 3, Alexander 2, Jaakkola 2, Ballard, Colvin, J.Smith, Koroma, Rogers).

Steals: 7 (Alexander 2, Ballard 2, Crowe, K.Smith, Koroma).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LONG BEACH ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mansel 21 0-3 2-2 0-3 1 3 2
Morgan 36 6-9 2-2 3-10 0 4 14
Cobb 38 5-7 3-4 0-2 3 2 13
Griffin 28 4-8 7-7 0-5 0 1 18
Hunter 34 5-14 1-1 1-6 3 2 11
Roberts 28 2-5 2-4 2-4 2 4 7
Carter 23 2-6 6-7 0-3 4 4 11
De Geest 17 0-4 4-4 0-0 0 1 4
Totals 225 24-56 27-31 6-33 13 21 80

Percentages: FG .429, FT .871.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Griffin 3-6, Carter 1-2, Roberts 1-2, De Geest 0-4, Hunter 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Morgan 5, Roberts 2, Hunter, Mansel).

Turnovers: 19 (Carter 5, Roberts 5, Hunter 3, Cobb 2, Mansel 2, De Geest, Griffin).

Steals: 10 (Carter 2, Cobb 2, Griffin 2, Morgan 2, De Geest, Hunter).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cal Poly 38 26 9 73
Long Beach St. 24 40 16 80

A_1,641 (4,000).