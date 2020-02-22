https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/LIU-86-FAIRLEIGH-DICKINSON-81-15075602.php
LIU 86, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 81
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Flowers
|39
|6-15
|6-10
|2-14
|3
|3
|20
|Ndim
|2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Batts
|34
|2-6
|1-1
|2-4
|2
|2
|6
|Jackson
|39
|7-14
|2-3
|0-3
|5
|1
|21
|Clark
|35
|7-17
|6-9
|4-7
|3
|4
|20
|Cotton
|33
|5-10
|3-4
|0-3
|2
|3
|16
|Ballantyne
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|3
|Cisse
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Nicholson
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-63
|18-29
|10-39
|15
|20
|86
Percentages: FG .444, FT .621.
3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Jackson 5-9, Cotton 3-5, Flowers 2-7, Ballantyne 1-1, Batts 1-3, Clark 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Flowers 2, Clark).
Turnovers: 13 (Clark 4, Jackson 4, Cotton 2, Ballantyne, Bradley, Cisse).
Steals: 8 (Batts 2, Cotton 2, Flowers 2, Ballantyne, Clark).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bishop
|30
|8-19
|1-1
|3-9
|0
|4
|18
|Williams
|38
|7-13
|3-5
|5-11
|4
|4
|17
|Dunn
|23
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|5
|6
|Jenkins
|39
|8-19
|6-7
|0-5
|6
|1
|25
|Malone-Key
|32
|3-8
|2-4
|2-4
|2
|3
|9
|Powell
|23
|1-2
|1-3
|0-3
|1
|1
|3
|Rush
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Saliba
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-69
|13-20
|13-42
|15
|23
|81
Percentages: FG .435, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Jenkins 3-8, Dunn 2-5, Rush 1-2, Malone-Key 1-3, Bishop 1-4, Powell 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Williams 2, Bishop, Dunn, Powell).
Turnovers: 14 (Williams 5, Bishop 3, Malone-Key 3, Jenkins 2, Dunn).
Steals: 8 (Williams 4, Jenkins 2, Dunn, Malone-Key).
Technical Fouls: None.
|LIU
|37
|49
|—
|86
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|35
|46
|—
|81
A_712 (5,000).
View Comments