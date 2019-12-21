https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/LIU-82-DELAWARE-75-OT-14923128.php
LIU 82, DELAWARE 75, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DELAWARE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Darling
|45
|6-19
|5-6
|0-5
|5
|2
|20
|Allen
|43
|5-11
|5-5
|0-2
|3
|1
|16
|Mutts
|37
|8-11
|1-1
|1-13
|1
|5
|17
|Anderson
|36
|3-9
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|7
|Goss
|23
|5-8
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|10
|McCoy
|23
|2-2
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|5
|Painter
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Asamoah
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Novakovich
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|29-63
|11-12
|2-32
|13
|18
|75
Percentages: FG .460, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Darling 3-8, McCoy 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Allen 1-3, Asamoah 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen, Anderson, McCoy).
Turnovers: 20 (Mutts 6, Anderson 3, Darling 3, Allen 2, Goss 2, Painter 2, Asamoah, McCoy).
Steals: 6 (Allen 2, Anderson 2, Darling, McCoy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clark
|43
|11-18
|2-6
|2-9
|1
|4
|24
|Batts
|38
|6-10
|5-6
|1-6
|7
|2
|19
|Flowers
|37
|5-12
|3-3
|0-8
|0
|2
|15
|Agosto
|33
|2-6
|0-3
|1-3
|2
|1
|4
|Cotton
|33
|3-8
|2-3
|0-3
|4
|1
|10
|Jackson
|23
|3-7
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|3
|8
|Ballantyne
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|2
|Bradley
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ndim
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|31-64
|13-23
|5-34
|17
|16
|82
Percentages: FG .484, FT .565.
3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Batts 2-5, Cotton 2-7, Flowers 2-7, Jackson 1-5, Ballantyne 0-1, Bradley 0-1, Clark 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark, Ndim).
Turnovers: 14 (Cotton 5, Flowers 4, Clark 3, Agosto, Batts).
Steals: 12 (Clark 4, Cotton 3, Flowers 3, Jackson 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Delaware
|31
|33
|11
|—
|75
|LIU
|37
|27
|18
|—
|82
A_649 (2,500).
View Comments