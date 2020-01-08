FG FT Reb
NEW YORK Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bullock 26:55 3-9 0-0 0-0 2 3 7
Randle 31:29 5-16 4-6 4-10 2 2 15
Gibson 19:43 3-7 0-0 4-8 0 3 6
Barrett 30:41 9-19 1-2 1-5 0 3 19
Payton 29:37 6-9 0-0 1-8 4 0 12
Robinson 25:31 3-3 2-2 1-6 0 3 8
Knox II 19:17 1-7 0-4 1-5 1 2 2
Ellington 14:45 1-5 0-0 0-1 1 1 3
Ntilikina 13:53 2-5 2-2 0-1 2 2 7
Trier 12:00 2-7 0-0 0-1 1 0 4
Portis 6:14 1-5 0-0 2-2 2 1 2
Dotson 5:25 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Allen 4:30 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 37-95 9-16 14-47 15 20 87

Percentages: FG .389, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Ntilikina 1-1, Ellington 1-3, Randle 1-4, Bullock 1-5, Allen 0-1, Barrett 0-2, Knox II 0-2, Trier 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Randle 2, Payton).

Turnovers: 17 (Payton 5, Barrett 3, Randle 3, Ntilikina 2, Ellington, Gibson, Robinson, Trier).

Steals: 11 (Payton 3, Robinson 3, Bullock 2, Ellington 2, Gibson).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
L.A. LAKERS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Davis 28:12 2-8 1-2 0-6 5 2 5
James 31:26 9-19 7-7 0-5 5 2 31
McGee 14:27 2-4 2-2 1-7 0 1 6
Bradley 24:10 5-9 0-0 0-1 0 1 12
Green 25:05 4-8 1-2 2-5 3 0 11
Howard 25:12 3-3 1-2 1-13 0 3 8
Rondo 23:13 3-6 2-2 0-3 10 2 8
Kuzma 20:39 6-11 2-2 0-6 1 4 16
Caldwell-Pope 18:25 5-7 2-2 0-1 0 2 15
Caruso 14:17 1-4 0-0 1-1 1 2 2
Daniels 5:54 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Cook 4:30 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 3
Dudley 4:30 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 41-82 18-21 5-48 27 19 117

Percentages: FG .500, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 17-36, .472 (James 6-12, Caldwell-Pope 3-4, Bradley 2-2, Green 2-4, Kuzma 2-6, Cook 1-1, Howard 1-1, Caruso 0-1, Daniels 0-1, Davis 0-1, McGee 0-1, Rondo 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 11 (Howard 5, Davis 2, McGee 2, Daniels, James).

Turnovers: 18 (Rondo 5, James 4, Davis 3, Howard 2, Kuzma 2, Caldwell-Pope, McGee).

Steals: 12 (Davis 3, James 2, McGee 2, Bradley, Caldwell-Pope, Green, Howard, Rondo).

Technical Fouls: None

New York 21 24 25 17 87
L.A. Lakers 26 36 23 32 117

A_18,997 (18,997).