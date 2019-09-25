L.A. Dodgers-San Diego Runs

Dodgers first. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. Max Muncy walks. Justin Turner hit by pitch. Max Muncy to second. Cody Bellinger strikes out swinging. Corey Seager walks. Justin Turner to second. Max Muncy to third. A.J. Pollock singles to shallow infield. Corey Seager to second. Justin Turner to third. Max Muncy scores. Gavin Lux strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 1, Padres 0.

Dodgers fourth. A.J. Pollock grounds out to shortstop, Luis Urias to Eric Hosmer. Gavin Lux grounds out to second base, Luis Urias to Eric Hosmer. Will Smith walks. Tony Gonsolin singles to right center field. Will Smith to second. Joc Pederson walks. Tony Gonsolin to second. Will Smith to third. Max Muncy homers to right field. Joc Pederson scores. Tony Gonsolin scores. Will Smith scores. Justin Turner flies out to deep left field to Nick Martini.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 5, Padres 0.

Padres fifth. Seth Mejias-Brean grounds out to second base, Gavin Lux to Max Muncy. Luis Torrens doubles to left field. Luis Urias singles to right field. Luis Torrens scores. Travis Jankowski pinch-hitting for Gerardo Reyes. Travis Jankowski lines out to center field to Cody Bellinger. Manuel Margot triples to deep right center field, advances to home. Luis Urias scores. Throwing error by Gavin Lux. Nick Martini singles to left field. Manny Machado singles to left center field. Nick Martini to second. Eric Hosmer strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Dodgers 5, Padres 3.

Dodgers ninth. Matt Beaty pinch-hitting for Pedro Baez. Matt Beaty lines out to center field to Manuel Margot. Joc Pederson homers to left field. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging. Justin Turner grounds out to second base, Luis Urias to Eric Hosmer.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 6, Padres 3.