L.A. Dodgers-Arizona Runs

Dodgers second. Cody Bellinger lines out to left field to Josh Rojas. Corey Seager doubles to left field. Chris Taylor grounds out to shortstop, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker. Kike Hernandez doubles to deep left field. Corey Seager scores. Russell Martin singles to shallow infield. Kike Hernandez to third. Tony Gonsolin singles to shallow right field. Russell Martin to second. Kike Hernandez scores. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 2, Diamondbacks 0.

Dodgers third. Matt Beaty grounds out to second base, Eduardo Escobar to Christian Walker. Justin Turner walks. Cody Bellinger triples to right field. Justin Turner scores. Corey Seager strikes out swinging. Chris Taylor grounds out to first base to Christian Walker.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks sixth. Josh Rojas walks. Eduardo Escobar homers to center field. Josh Rojas scores. Christian Walker strikes out swinging. Jake Lamb triples to deep center field. Adam Jones strikes out swinging. Nick Ahmed grounds out to shortstop, Kike Hernandez to Matt Beaty.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2.

Dodgers seventh. Kike Hernandez doubles to left field. Russell Martin singles to left field. Kike Hernandez to third. A.J. Pollock pinch-hitting for Pedro Baez. A.J. Pollock strikes out swinging. Joc Pederson pops out to second base to Ildemaro Vargas. Matt Beaty singles to left center field. Russell Martin to second. Kike Hernandez scores. Justin Turner lines out to deep left field to Josh Rojas.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 2.

Diamondbacks seventh. Alex Avila called out on strikes. Ildemaro Vargas grounds out to second base, Justin Turner to Matt Beaty. Jarrod Dyson singles to first base. Josh Rojas homers to right field. Jarrod Dyson scores. Eduardo Escobar singles to right field. Christian Walker called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 4.

Diamondbacks eighth. Tim Locastro reaches on third strike. Adam Jones singles to center field. Tim Locastro to third. Nick Ahmed strikes out swinging. Alex Avila strikes out swinging. Ildemaro Vargas pops out to shortstop to Justin Turner.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Dodgers 4.