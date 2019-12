L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10

L.A. Chargers 7 17 14 7 — 45 Jacksonville 3 0 7 0 — 10

First Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 26, 7:23. Drive: 14 plays, 67 yards, 7:37. Key Plays: Walker kick return to Jacksonville 25; Minshew 12 pass to Cole; Fournette 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Fournette 11 run; Minshew 22 pass to Chark on 3rd-and-5; Minshew 3 run on 3rd-and-9. Jacksonville 3, L.A. Chargers 0.

LAC_Gordon 1 run (Badgley kick), 5:46. Drive: 3 plays, 79 yards, 1:37. Key Plays: King kick return to L.A. Chargers 21; Ekeler 27 run; Rivers 45 pass to K.Allen. L.A. Chargers 7, Jacksonville 3.

Second Quarter

LAC_Watt 1 run (Badgley kick), 5:18. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 6:11. Key Plays: Gordon 10 run; Gordon 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Ekeler 23 run; Rivers 19 pass to Gordon. L.A. Chargers 14, Jacksonville 3.

LAC_Henry 30 pass from Rivers (Badgley kick), 1:34. Drive: 2 plays, 80 yards, 00:18. Key Play: Ekeler 35 run. L.A. Chargers 21, Jacksonville 3.

LAC_FG Badgley 40, :03. Drive: 8 plays, 52 yards, 1:07. Key Play: Payne 15-yard horse collar tackle penalty. L.A. Chargers 24, Jacksonville 3.

Third Quarter

LAC_Ekeler 84 pass from Rivers (Badgley kick), 13:53. Drive: 3 plays, 84 yards, 1:07. Key Play: Jackson kick return to L.A. Chargers 16. L.A. Chargers 31, Jacksonville 3.

Jac_O'Leary 12 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 5:48. Drive: 14 plays, 70 yards, 8:05. Key Plays: Walker kick return to Jacksonville 30; Minshew 4 pass to Chark on 3rd-and-5; Fournette 2 run on 4th-and-1; Minshew 7 pass to Westbrook on 3rd-and-10; Minshew 4 pass to Westbrook on 3rd-and-9; King 8-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 4th-and-5; James 12-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. L.A. Chargers 31, Jacksonville 10.

LAC_M.Williams 44 pass from Rivers (Badgley kick), 1:51. Drive: 6 plays, 73 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: Jackson kick return to L.A. Chargers 27; Rivers 19 pass to M.Williams; Rivers 15 pass to K.Allen. L.A. Chargers 38, Jacksonville 10.

Fourth Quarter

LAC_Green 14 pass from T.Taylor (Badgley kick), 10:53. Drive: 7 plays, 38 yards, 4:01. Key Play: Watt 3 run on 3rd-and-1. L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10.

A_57,866.

___

LAC Jac FIRST DOWNS 27 15 Rushing 13 6 Passing 11 6 Penalty 3 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-8 4-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 2-4 TOTAL NET YARDS 525 252 Total Plays 58 63 Avg Gain 9.1 4.0 NET YARDS RUSHING 195 88 Rushes 30 23 Avg per rush 6.5 3.8 NET YARDS PASSING 330 164 Sacked-Yds lost 1-10 2-7 Gross-Yds passing 340 171 Completed-Att. 19-27 25-38 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 11.8 4.1 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 8-4-4 3-1-0 PUNTS-Avg. 2-52.0 5-46.2 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 62 75 Punt Returns 2-1 2-1 Kickoff Returns 3-61 4-74 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 6-65 10-101 FUMBLES-Lost 2-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 29:23 30:37

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 8-101, Gordon 12-55, Jackson 3-25, Taylor 4-10, Watt 2-4, Rivers 1-0. Jacksonville, Fournette 15-50, Minshew 6-31, Armstead 2-7.

PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Rivers 16-22-0-314, Taylor 3-5-0-26. Jacksonville, Minshew 24-37-0-162, Cooke 1-1-0-9.

RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers, Allen 5-83, Gordon 5-29, Ekeler 4-112, M.Williams 2-63, Henry 2-39, Green 1-14. Jacksonville, Chark 9-75, Westbrook 6-25, O'Leary 4-30, Fournette 3-13, Cole 1-12, Walker 1-9, Conley 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS_L.A. Chargers, King 2-1. Jacksonville, Walker 1-5, Westbrook 1-(minus 4).

KICKOFF RETURNS_L.A. Chargers, Jackson 2-43, King 1-18. Jacksonville, Walker 4-74.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_L.A. Chargers, Tranquill 7-1-0, James 4-2-0, Facyson 4-1-0, Bosa 4-0-2, Davis 3-3-0, Ingram 3-2-0, Phillips 3-1-0, Hayward 3-0-0, King 3-0-0, Jenkins 1-2-0, S.Williams 1-1-0, Guyton 1-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, Mebane 1-0-0, Watkins 1-0-0, White 0-3-0, Rochell 0-1-0, Square 0-1-0. Jacksonville, Payne 8-8-0, Williams 4-1-0, Ngakoue 4-0-0, Calitro 2-2-0, Wilson 2-2-0, Wingard 2-2-0, A.Jones 2-1-0, Campbell 2-0-1, Jacobs 2-0-0, Allen 1-1-0, Bouye 1-1-0, Bryan 1-0-0, Hayden 1-0-0, Spence 1-0-0, Herndon 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_L.A. Chargers, None. Jacksonville, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Phil McKinnely, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Gary Cavaletto, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Mark Butterworth.