L.A. Angels-Houston Runs

Angels first. David Fletcher homers to left field. Andrelton Simmons walks. Albert Pujols flies out to deep center field to Myles Straw. Andrelton Simmons to second. Kole Calhoun singles to left field. Andrelton Simmons to third. Kevan Smith grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel. Kole Calhoun to second. Andrelton Simmons scores. Taylor Ward singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Kole Calhoun scores. Justin Bour grounds out to first base, Yuli Gurriel to Wade Miley.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 3, Astros 0.

Angels second. Michael Hermosillo hit by pitch. Kaleb Cowart singles to right field. Michael Hermosillo to third. David Fletcher singles to shallow right field. Kaleb Cowart to second. Michael Hermosillo scores. Andrelton Simmons pops out to Yuli Gurriel. Albert Pujols pops out to shallow right field to Jose Altuve. Kole Calhoun strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 4, Astros 0.

Astros second. Yordan Alvarez homers to left field. Yuli Gurriel hit by pitch. Carlos Correa walks. Yuli Gurriel to second. Kyle Tucker doubles to deep left field. Carlos Correa to third. Yuli Gurriel scores. Martin Maldonado grounds out to shortstop, David Fletcher to Albert Pujols. Kyle Tucker to third. Carlos Correa scores. Myles Straw grounds out to shallow infield, Patrick Sandoval to David Fletcher. George Springer strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 4, Astros 3.

Angels fourth. Michael Hermosillo strikes out swinging. Kaleb Cowart pops out to shallow center field to Alex Bregman. David Fletcher singles to right field. Andrelton Simmons singles to right center field. David Fletcher to third. Albert Pujols doubles to deep left field. Andrelton Simmons to third. David Fletcher scores. Kole Calhoun flies out to right center field to Myles Straw.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 5, Astros 3.

Angels sixth. Michael Hermosillo walks. Kaleb Cowart strikes out swinging. David Fletcher flies out to right field to George Springer. Andrelton Simmons singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Michael Hermosillo scores. Albert Pujols walks. Kole Calhoun grounds out to first base, Yuli Gurriel to Bryan Abreu.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 6, Astros 3.

Astros seventh. Kyle Tucker doubles to deep left center field. Garrett Stubbs pinch-hitting for Martin Maldonado. Garrett Stubbs walks. Kyle Tucker to third. Abraham Toro pinch-hitting for Myles Straw. Abraham Toro out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Kole Calhoun. Kyle Tucker scores. George Springer strikes out swinging. Jose Altuve singles to second base. Garrett Stubbs out at third.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Angels 6, Astros 4.

Angels ninth. Andrelton Simmons flies out to shallow center field to George Springer. Albert Pujols singles to right field. Kole Calhoun homers to center field. Albert Pujols scores. Kevan Smith lines out to right field to Josh Reddick. Brian Goodwin singles to right field. Justin Bour walks. Michael Hermosillo lines out to center field to George Springer.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Angels 8, Astros 4.