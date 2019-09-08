L.A. Angels-Chicago White Sox Runs

Angels first. David Fletcher singles to shallow left field. Brian Goodwin singles to left field. David Fletcher to second. Justin Upton strikes out swinging. Shohei Ohtani doubles to deep left field, advances to 3rd. Brian Goodwin scores. David Fletcher scores. Throwing error by Tim Anderson. Albert Pujols called out on strikes. Kole Calhoun strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Angels 2, White sox 0.

White sox first. Tim Anderson singles to left field. Yoan Moncada singles to second base. Tim Anderson to third. Jose Abreu out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Brian Goodwin. Tim Anderson scores. Eloy Jimenez strikes out on a foul tip. James McCann doubles to left center field. Yoan Moncada scores. Zack Collins pops out to third base to David Fletcher.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 2, White sox 2.

Angels third. Brian Goodwin walks. Justin Upton singles to center field. Brian Goodwin to third. Shohei Ohtani homers to left field. Justin Upton scores. Brian Goodwin scores. Albert Pujols singles to left field. Kole Calhoun strikes out swinging. Andrelton Simmons flies out to left field to Eloy Jimenez. Luis Rengifo walks. Kevan Smith walks. Luis Rengifo to second. Albert Pujols to third. David Fletcher walks. Kevan Smith to second. Luis Rengifo to third. Albert Pujols scores. Brian Goodwin flies out to deep right center field to Adam Engel.

5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 7, White sox 2.

White sox fifth. Yolmer Sanchez strikes out swinging. Ryan Cordell doubles to left field. Tim Anderson doubles to right center field. Ryan Cordell scores. Yoan Moncada singles to center field, tagged out at second, Brian Goodwin to Albert Pujols to Andrelton Simmons. Tim Anderson scores. Jose Abreu hit by pitch. Eloy Jimenez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jose Abreu out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 7, White sox 4.

Angels seventh. Andrelton Simmons flies out to left field to Eloy Jimenez. Luis Rengifo grounds out to shortstop, Tim Anderson to Jose Abreu. Kevan Smith homers to left field. David Fletcher lines out to center field to Adam Engel.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 8, White sox 4.

White sox seventh. Yolmer Sanchez grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Garcia to Albert Pujols. Ryan Goins pinch-hitting for Ryan Cordell. Ryan Goins reaches on third strike. Throwing error by Kevan Smith. Tim Anderson strikes out swinging. Yoan Moncada singles to right field. Ryan Goins to third. Jose Abreu homers to left field. Yoan Moncada scores. Ryan Goins scores. Eloy Jimenez strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Angels 8, White sox 7.