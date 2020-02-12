Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
KANSAS ST. (11-11) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Beard 15 1-5 0-0 0-1 0 2 2
Williams 37 6-14 2-2 0-8 4 3 14
Lee 37 6-11 3-7 3-16 0 2 15
Carr 32 1-7 0-0 0-0 1 2 3
Harris 34 7-13 2-2 0-4 4 4 18
Chapman 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Macke 3 0-0 1-2 1-1 0 0 1
Ebert 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Goodrich 4 0-1 0-2 0-1 0 0 0
Simmons 28 1-1 0-0 0-1 3 2 3
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-53 8-15 6-37 12 15 56

Percentages: FG 41.509, FT .533.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Harris 2-5, Carr 1-4, Simmons 1-1, Williams 0-7)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Lee 6, Beard 1, Carr 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Carr 4, Williams 3, Harris 2, Simmons 2, 2, Beard 1)

Steals: 4 (Lee 2, Harris 1, Goodrich 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
WEST VIRGINIA (14-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Niblack 27 5-13 2-4 4-7 2 4 12
Ejiofor 22 3-4 0-0 1-4 0 3 6
Deans 16 0-4 0-0 0-2 3 3 0
Gondrezick 38 3-12 2-2 1-6 4 0 10
Martin 37 4-17 2-2 1-7 0 2 12
Martinez 13 3-7 0-0 1-2 0 3 6
Norris 18 2-3 1-1 1-5 0 4 5
Rudd 29 1-4 2-2 0-1 4 0 4
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-64 9-11 12-39 13 19 55

Percentages: FG 32.813, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Gondrezick 2-6, Martin 2-4, Deans 0-1, Rudd 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Martin 2, Norris 1, Rudd 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Niblack 3, Gondrezick 3, Martinez 2, Norris 2, Deans 1, Rudd 1)

Steals: 8 (Gondrezick 2, Martin 2, Niblack 1, Ejiofor 1, Deans 1, Rudd 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Kansas St. 15 9 6 26 56
West Virginia 12 12 17 14 55

A_1,455

Officials_Felicia Grinter, Mark Zentz, Cameron Inouye